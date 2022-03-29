PM Imran ready to show letter on 'foreign conspiracy' to CJP: Asad Umar

Windjammer said: Well how can anyone deny this letter after it's been disclosed that it has been shared with COAS.

Remember the Nakami Nanni, earlier tried to cover their footprints with some Qatari Prince's letter.

It's now upto the authorities to persue this case and the culprits behind this.

This is pure treason, scumbags need to be strung up in the D-Chowk and Dangar Diesel used as the weight. Click to expand...

Since the letter has already been shared with the Establishment, question must be asked of the fauji leadership about their neutrality and letting IK fight a battle alone when it is clearly a national security issue. I shudder at the thought that if this letter really is real, this silence from the army can only mean it is in with the international/western establishment.Army would be willing to whore out instead of give up its DHAs...