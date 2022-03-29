What's new

PM Imran ready to show letter on 'foreign conspiracy' to CJP: Asad Umar

Salza

Salza

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
8,408
-1
13,291
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Prime Minister Imran Khan is ready to share a letter — that he claimed during the PTI's March 27 rally contained evidence of a "foreign-funded conspiracy" to topple his government — with Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, federal minister Asad Umar said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad alongside Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Planning and Development Umar said he had seen the letter himself, adding that if someone had doubts, the "prime minister is ready ... he thought we can share with the chief justice of the Supreme Court."

"Obviously, it is the highest office of justice in Pakistan, it is a huge position that has respect in this country. Personally too, the chief justice has a very good reputation. The prime minister said that on the nation's behalf, if necessary, and for the people's satisfaction, he is ready to present the letter to the chief justice of the Supreme Court."

The minister said the letter was dated prior to the tabling of the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.


"This is a very concerning thing and it is important because this letter clearly mentions the no-confidence resolution. There is no ambiguity that the no-confidence motion is being talked about."

More to follow.

www.dawn.com

PM Imran ready to show letter on 'foreign conspiracy' to CJP: Asad Umar

Says there is "no ambiguity that the no-confidence motion is being talked about" in the letter.
www.dawn.com

 
S

SEOminati

FULL MEMBER
Mar 31, 2020
103
0
149
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
A very like sponsored/funded post by tribune

tribune.com.pk

No evidence of 'foreign funded plot' against PM Imran | The Express Tribune

The premier is not allowed to divulge details that have been shared with him as the country's chief executive
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

The only problem I see is these goons with so much money will fight till their last breath as well just like IK.

Sometimes I feel like crying seeing kia hashar kardia hai in Randi k bacho ne hamare mulk ka.
 
P

PakSarZameen47

FULL MEMBER
Jul 23, 2021
711
0
873
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Patriot forever said:
Just connect the dots, there is a lot of information on various threads on this forum.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1508739279157145605

Maryam nawaz also admitted the meetings.

It is very crystal clear this was planned with collaboration with alot of actors in Pakistan.
Click to expand...
They plot and they plan but they do not know that Allah is the best of planners. Inshallah they will fail in their nefarious aims to damage Pakistan
 
G

Ghazwa-e-Hind

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
493
0
831
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pandora box has been opened.

Those who conspire against Imran Khan will face anger of public.

This is a threat to sitting Prime Minister of Pakistan which is a nuclear state.

National security should not be compromised.
 
A

Acetic Acid

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 10, 2021
9
0
22
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
They letter have been shared with military leadership

Still they're silent over this

Nation still thinks Imran khan is lying about letter so govt have decided to show it CJP to make everyone believe it is real.

Military silence on this issue is surprising 😔😔
 
P

Patriot forever

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
2,737
5
5,446
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Erroroverload

Erroroverload

FULL MEMBER
Apr 10, 2015
603
1
775
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The most concerning thing in this matter is the behavior of our Army. If they have threatened the PM of Pakistan with grave consequences then Army should have responded. but there is a silence in upper ranks of our establishment, it is not about khan, its about the Prime minister of the country.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
39,035
175
142,564
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Well how can anyone deny this letter after it's been disclosed that it has been shared with COAS.
Remember the Nakami Nanni, earlier tried to cover their footprints with some Qatari Prince's letter.
It's now upto the authorities to persue this case and the culprits behind this.
This is pure treason, scumbags need to be strung up in the D-Chowk and Dangar Diesel used as the weight.
 
P

PakSarZameen47

FULL MEMBER
Jul 23, 2021
711
0
873
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Erroroverload said:
The most concerning thing in this matter is the behavior of our Army. If they have threatened the PM of Pakistan with grave consequences then Army should have responded. but there is a silence in upper ranks of our establishment, it is not about khan, its about the Prime minister of the country.
Click to expand...
Just because they haven't said anything publicly doesn't mean they aren't doing anything privately. How do you think Ik and team got access to the letter i the first place? This is a big dangerous game
 
M

mourning sage

FULL MEMBER
Jun 29, 2010
576
0
712
Country
Pakistan
Location
Ireland
Windjammer said:
Well how can anyone deny this letter after it's been disclosed that it has been shared with COAS.
Remember the Nakami Nanni, earlier tried to cover their footprints with some Qatari Prince's letter.
It's now upto the authorities to persue this case and the culprits behind this.
This is pure treason, scumbags need to be strung up in the D-Chowk and Dangar Diesel used as the weight.
Click to expand...
Since the letter has already been shared with the Establishment, question must be asked of the fauji leadership about their neutrality and letting IK fight a battle alone when it is clearly a national security issue. I shudder at the thought that if this letter really is real, this silence from the army can only mean it is in with the international/western establishment.

Army would be willing to whore out instead of give up its DHAs...
 
A

Acetic Acid

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 10, 2021
9
0
22
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Patriot forever said:
I have doubts about their role, probably caved in to the threats.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1508753809329242118
Click to expand...
Their role is to protect the sovereignty of Pakistan

If the letter is real they should have told the nation to be united against this threat.

If the letter is fake then they also should have told the nation that your PM is lying just to save his seat.

But they decided to keep quite and now the whole nation is in state of confusion.

If they're also part of this conspiracy then nation will never forgive them
 
P

PakSarZameen47

FULL MEMBER
Jul 23, 2021
711
0
873
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Acetic Acid said:
Their role is to protect the sovereignty of Pakistan

If the letter is real they should have told the nation to be united against this threat.

If the letter is fake then they also should have told the nation that your PM is lying just to save his seat.

But they decided to keep quite and now the whole nation is in state of confusion.

If they're also part of this conspiracy then nation will never forgive them
Click to expand...
Which is why they won't be part of the conspiracy
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 17, Members: 6, Guests: 11)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
No-trust motion against PM Imran placed on NA agenda for tomorrow
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
110
Views
3K
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
CJP Bandial says prerogative to form benches always lies with chief justice
Replies
6
Views
152
Riz
Riz
ejaz007
Imran sent Nawaz out: Asad
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
2K
The Accountant
The Accountant
HAIDER
MNA's individual vote in no-trust proceeding has no status: Justice Munib
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Justice Umar Ata Bandial sworn in as 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan
Replies
11
Views
257
R Wing
R Wing

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom