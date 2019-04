A ddressing rally in Wana area of South Waziristan, the premier announced that the people of tribal areas will get health cards for free medical care, high-speed internet, new roads, small dams and energy projects.



Repeating his earlier announcement of spending Rs100 billion annually on tribal areas to make up for the people of FATA’s losses in the war on terror.



Imran Khan urged people of tribal areas to trust him through difficult times he is facing due to the “corruption of past governments”.











“The two parties’ (PPP and PML-N) leaders looted the country and took all its money abroad leaving nothing in the national kitty,” said Imran Khan, adding that the former rulers also took huge loans but never spent it upon the people of the country.



The PM maintained that he will not spare all these looters no matter how much they criticise the PTI government.







“This is my message to all of them, the Sharifs, the Zardaris and all other looters that I will not spare you, people, even if it takes all the time to hold you accountable for all my struggle is against corruption,” said the premier.



The PM said that his struggle has taught him patience so he can wait but will never compromise on accountability.



“I have come forward after a lot of struggle unlike Bilawal Bhutto Sahiba (Ms Bilawal Bhutto) who took over his party (PPP) over a will (left by her dying mother),” said the PM.



The PM concluded his speech by reminding people of FATA that their merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and the government’s spending on development will bring them benefits.