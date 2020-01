Fascinating how geo and thenews report this story so differently.Geo doesn't like Imran Khan one bit and seems to deliberately try to sabotage him or ignore his positive efforts.Thenews always comes across to me as balanced and reasonable.Marasi media that @Mangus Ortus Novem often refers to.As for Khan, he overall seems to do more good than harm at present, despite his glaring errors at times. He does remain Pakistan's best hope.