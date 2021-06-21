PM Imran orders formal action to be taken against Hyderabad AIG over 'financial, moral corruption'

ghazi52 said: Citing examples of the official's "corruption", the prime minister asked the Establishment Division to formally proceed against him under Rule 18(2) of the Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020. Click to expand...

So the Establishment Division has to refer the case to the Sindh CM?(2) In case of members of All Pakistan Service posted in a Province,Establishment Division may refer a case to the Chief Secretary concerned for probeor fact finding inquiry and may initiate proceedings on the findings of that probe orfact finding inquiry, or on its own if no findings are received within two months: