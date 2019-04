Prime Minister Imran Khan added that in order to remain in power, leaders of India and Israel often defy international laws, the resolutions of United Nations Security Council (UNSC), and even their own constitutions, specifically highlighting the atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir and Israel's occupied West Bank.ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, expressing his opinion on the moral bankruptcy of leaders in India and Israel, wondered if the people of these countries feel outraged at the length to which their leaders can go to win the elections.Taking to Twitter, PM Imran wrote:"When leaders in Israel & India show a moral bankruptcy in their readiness to annex occupied West Bank & IOK in defiance of international law, UNSC resolutions & their own Constitution for votes, don't their people feel a sense of outrage & wonder how far they will go simply to win an election?”He added that in order to remain in power these leaders often defy international laws, the resolutions of United Nations Security Council (UNSC), and even their own constitutions, specifically highlighting the atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir and Israel's occupied West Bank.Israel is heading to polls today to see if the premier Benjamin Netanyahu will be securing a fifth term in the office.On the other hand, India will vote from Thursday until May 19, which will decide if Narendra Modi will run the country for another five years. Modi's main rival is opposition leader Rahul Gandhi.