PM Imran nominates former CJP Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker prime minister

PM Imran nominates former CJP Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker prime minister

Dawn.com
April 4, 2022


A photo of former chief justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed. — APP/File

A photo of former chief justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed. —

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday nominated former chief justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed for the office of the caretaker prime minister.

The announcement was made by PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, who said the premier made the decision after approval from the PTI's core committee.


624ad3a7e5d49.png



The former CJP's nomination follows a letter written earlier today by President Dr Arif Alvi to the prime minister and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif to propose names of suitable persons for appointment as caretaker premier under Article 224-A(1 )of the Constitution.

The letter came a day after the NA deputy speaker disallowed a no-trust confidence motion against PM Imran and the president dissolved the lower house of Parliament on the former's advice.

The letter, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, stated that the NA and the federal cabinet had been dissolved under Article 58(1) of the Constitution on Sunday.

The president said that PM Imran would continue to hold office until the caretaker premier's appointment was made under Article 224-A(4) of the Constitution.

Alvi told the two that in case they do not agree on the appointment within three days of the dissolution of the NA, they shall forward two nominees each to a committee to be constituted by the speaker, comprising eight members of the outgoing NA, or the Senate, or both, having equal representation from the treasury and the opposition.

However, the PML-N president declared that he would not take part in the process and termed it "illegal". He said that the president and the prime minister had broken the law and questioned how they could approach the opposition.

Justice Gulzar — the 27th chief justice of Pakistan​

Justice Ahmed, who was sworn in as the 27th chief justice of Pakistan on December 21, 2019, was born on February 2, 1957, in Karachi to the family of Noor Muhammad, a distinguished lawyer. He served as the chief justice till February 2022.

His elementary schooling was from the city's Gulistan School, according to the Supreme Court website. He then went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree from Government National College, Karachi after which he obtained his law degree from S.M. Law College, Karachi.

He enrolled as an advocate on January 18, 1986, and joined the High Court on April 4, 1988. Subsequently, he became an advocate of the Supreme Court on September 15, 2001.

Justice Ahmed was elected honorary secretary of the Sindh High Court Bar Association in Karachi for the year 1999-2000.

Throughout his legal practice, he mostly remained on the civil-corporate side, serving as the legal advisor to numerous multinational and local companies, banks and financial institutions.

Ahmed was elevated as Judge of the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Aug 27, 2002. He was notified as Senior Puisne Judge of the SHC on Feb 14, 2011, and was elevated to Supreme Court later that year on November 16.

www.dawn.com

PM Imran nominates former CJP Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker prime minister

Fawad Chaudhry says decision taken after approval from the PTI's core committee.
www.dawn.com
With opposition running from the fresh elections, SC need to come up with an order/ruling that Elections will be held in exactly three months after the dissolution of assemblies. Looks as though election commission will come up with delaying tactics unless ordered by the SC.
 
hey who'll be the finance minister? can Tareen remain FM as we are facing a tons of issue on economic domain rn
its better if we remain stable on that front
 

