PM Imran nominates Abdul Qayum Niazi as PTI's choice for AJK PM

ISLAMABAD:
Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated on Wednesday newly elected member of the Legislative Assembly Abdul Qayyum Niazi as the prime minister for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).
The news of Niazi’s nomination was revealed by the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain Chaudhry on his official Twitter account.
“After a long consultation and review of suggestions, the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chairman PTI Imran Khan has nominated the newly elected MLA Mr Abdul Qayyum Niazi for the post of Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir,” he wrote.
The minister also termed Abdul Qayyum as "a dynamic and genuine political activist, dedicated to his workers".
Abdul Qayyum Niazi was previously part of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (AJKMC) before leaving it to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) two years ago. He has been elected from LA-18 Poonch-1 constituency of AJK.
He was also elected to the assembly from the platform of the Muslim Conference in 2006 and has also served as the Minister of Food.
The premier interviewed a total of five candidates for the post of prime minister of AJK, including Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Barrister Sultan Mahmood, Khawaja Farooq, Azhar Sadiq and Abdul Qayyum Niazi.
At first, Abdul Qayyum was not in the running for this post, and was only included at the eleventh hour.
PM Imran Khan had interviewed the candidates and asked them questions about the environment, tourism, economy, national and international affairs, border issues and future strategy.
A day earlier, PTI candidate Anwarul Haq and Riaz Gujjar took their oaths for the duties of speaker and deputy speaker, respectively, in the AJK Legislative Assembly.
Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir administered them oaths along with the other elected members. Among those who took the oath were six women.
Sardar Atiq Ahmad Khan of the Muslim Conference and Javed Iqbal Badhanivi of the Pakistan Peoples Party could not take the oath.
Pretty surprised as I expected Barrister Sultan Mehmood to get the position. I don't know anything about this new guy. Lets hope he's not a new Buzdar.
