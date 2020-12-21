What's new

PM Imran launches 'Billion Tree Honey Initiative' to boost honey production

PM Imran launches 'Billion Tree Honey Initiative' to boost honey production


Dawn.comUpdated 21 Dec 2020
Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at a ceremony to launch the 'Billion Tree Honey Initiative' on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched the 'Billion Tree Honey Initiative' to increase the production of honey through the plantation of trees.
Under the programme, the plantation of trees including Kao, Phulai, Ber, Kikar and other bee flora will be encouraged. A mechanism will be also be provided to support bee flora, improve the quality of honey production, provide livelihoods to beekeepers and sustain the activity through the provision of financial resources, Radio Pakistan reported.





Speaking at the launch ceremony in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran lauded the idea of using forests for honey production, saying it will provide jobs to locals. "When local people see they will make money and earn income, they will protect forests more than anyone," he said.
He noted that Pakistan's honey exports were very low despite there being a variety of honey in the country.



"We have 12 climatic zones which is very unique; 12 different zones mean 12 different habitats so we can make honey of different varieties," the premier said, adding that the government will assist producers with quality control, without which the product cannot be exported.
Prime Minister Imran also highlighted the potential of growing olive and avocado trees in the country, both of which he said had been planted in his home garden. Through olive plantation, Pakistan could be able to export olive oil and avoid the import of edible oil, he said.
He emphasised that one of his government's biggest responsibilities was to reduce environmental degradation and take measures to rescue and improve forest cover, rivers and air pollution.

He said the PTI government was the first to think about planting trees in Pakistan's history.
"We decided that one billion trees will be planted and we were made fun of," he said. "Even now our opponents don't admit that this can happen because no one has thought of this; no one has thought about what will happen beyond five years."

He said in order to achieve success for its tree plantation experiment, the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had to confront the timber mafia and some forest guards were even killed in the process.
Prime Minister Imran noted that forest cover in Pakistan had fallen well below the world average, while groundwater was being polluted due to the pollution affecting rivers.

Concrete has replaced 70 per cent of the country's forest cover, he said, adding that unplanned cities like Lahore faced air pollution of dangerous levels, especially during winters, affecting the health of children and the elderly.

Noting that Pakistan was on the fifth spot on the list of countries likely to be most impacted by climate change, Prime Minister Imran said it was important for a government which thought about the welfare of its citizens and "doesn't think about the next election" to start planning from today how it will leave the country in a better state for coming generations.
 
My big thumbs up for this initiative of Imaran Khan. I would say that who soever has given this idea has a real understanding of Pakistan's issue.
 
did you have ravish+kim mashed up pic as avatar? anyway, Ravish is a great man..
On topic... in semi-arid area corn and soybeans can also be planted... corn is good for oil and corn syrup..
whereas soya beans are good for soya milk and animal feed.
Again repeating: China imports 2 billion dollar worth of cheese and 60 billion dollars meat. I am not sure about soya but they import that too a lot. Austarlia, NA and UK etc were providing them these.
Growing more pulses (daal) is also a good source of proteins for human and animals. Our animals can be fatter and worthy in Gulf and China.
But we have ruined everything due to negligence and corruption like growing sugar cane in areas designated for cotton. Pak imports pulses from India or somewhere as we met shortages.
 
Good policy but needs backing by laws that strictly prohibit the sale of pesticides in the cities and towns around the forests that are being built or re-grown. One spray on a fruit orchard will seriously hamper the population of bees nearby.
Moreover, if they are serious about this project then they need to sporadically plant pomegranate, mulberry, jujube, figs and guava trees. They are as important for the wild production of bees /honey as other flowering trees mentioned above.
 
Honeybee research laboratory set up in Islamabad
Web Desk On Feb 17, 2021 Last updated Feb 17, 2021
honeybee research laboratory


ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has established a honeybee research laboratory with the cooperation of Turkey to bolster the production of quality honey in the country.

The lab was inaugurated at a ceremony at National Agriculture Research Center in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

Speaking on the occasion, Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul expressed the commitment to further promote cooperation with Pakistan in different fields.

He pointed out that all the countries in the world are faced with the issue of food security. Both Pakistan and Turkey can work together to ensure their food security, he added.

In his remarks on the occasion, Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council Muhammad Azeem Khan thanked the Turkish envoy over assistance in the establishment of the lab.

He said Pakistan is producing quality honey and the establishment of the laboratory will help it further enhance the production of quality honey as per the modern standards.

Khan said that training of bee keepers is part of Pakistan-Turkey cooperation. “We can get better price of our honey in the world market by acquiring the international certification,” he added.

Honeybee research laboratory set up in Islamabad

Pakistan has established a honeybee research laboratory with the cooperation of Turkey to bolster the production of quality honey in Pakistan
maybe government should listen to the people. If somebody like me who is nobody mentioned this idea nobody would give a toss. i had this in my mind for long time due to survival prepper information. honey lasts for a very long time. ask pharoans he was buried with it.
 
