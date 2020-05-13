PM Imran Khan's Speech at Inauguration of Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Univer

Shahzaz ud din said: PICTURES: PM Khan Inaugurates Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute Of Applied Sciences & Technology In Haripur

The Institute is one of the initiatives of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sep 17, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan was the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences & Technology (PAF-IAST) in Mang Haripur today.



The Institute is one of the initiatives of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which envisages creating highly credible technical education infrastructure both at tertiary and hi-tech industry levels.



The concept underlying the PAF-IAST program is to contribute towards the development of a broad-based balanced industrial economy in Pakistan. It seeks to promote expansion and enhancement of higher education quality in engineering, science and technology, with a parallel focus on the development of the hi-tech industry in Pakistan.



PAF-IAST: IN PICTURES







Labs look fascinating and appealing.I wish i could spend some time in those rooms.We need more and more state of the art Applied Science universities rather than traditional Science Universities. Because Science Graduates are even more cheaper than a Mistiri on any road