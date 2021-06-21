PM Imran Khan's Interview to HBO's Jonathan Swan

The camera setting of this shot, the use of the camera contests reflect the arrogance and rudeness of the West, and the shaking of that image, the atmosphere setting of the whole video reflects that the Western media is really much stronger than the media of developing countries, and it is no wonder that the West has media hegemony, and it is no wonder that the Western media can perfectly serve the interests of the West.







I really admire these Western media journalists who serve the West's interests like warriors and who do not miss any occasion to use the power of the media to maintain the West's domination and hegemony. They do everything to make the people being ruled kill each other and fight internally.