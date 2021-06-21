PM Imran Khan's Interview to HBO's Jonathan Swan

Path-Finder
- Feb 7, 2013
condescending tone/undertone? was i the only one who saw it? I suppose his pro western bias is nothing surprising.
These 15 minutes cannot be a full interview. Imran Khan mentioned Jonathan took too long to record - and that means full interview must be close to an hour or more.
Muft mein itna hi milta hai. Baki subscription lena parta hai HBO ka. Kon dega 9.99 for HBO subscription?
What western bias? He got his point through both on Afghanistan and Kashmir explicitly while dodging the arrows on some agenda driven (western mentality) questions. Everything is on onpoint, no loose ends in the interview.
#1. I am not a President security detail expert, but Who The **** allows a foreign journalist with 6 inch solid plastic/metal pen and binded edge folder in such a close proximity of head of state.
I think the redux version is enough.
That was a tough interview, and handled quite well. There were a few questions which would have caught anyone by surprise.You guys aren’t familiar with this interviewer, he had the exact same attitude, if not worse with Donald Trump. It’s his job to be critical and sceptical, hallmark of a good interviewer.