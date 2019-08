Completely honestly.



I wanted to hear 3 things;



1. That India should revoke the changes it made to the legal status of Kashmir.

2. That India should remove the forces it has occupying Kashmir.

3. That any attempt to ethnically cleanse the Kashmiri population or forcibly change the demographic of Kashmir would lead to military intervention from Pakistan.



I don't want him to go to war, I want him to state point 3 and stand by it.



I also want him to give the ISI the go head to fund proxy wars in India and support Kashmiri freedom fighters with arms, money and training. Of course this part I would like done completely privately and for all I know is already happening, though I suspect not.

Click to expand...