What's new

PM Imran Khan will ask for vote of confidence

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
23,993
13
23,753
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
A great gesture and ethical act, after senate election. If he fail to get the vote , he will resign and call for election.

7 vote wasted.
10 vote went to Gilani
Total 21 votes betrayed.
(All names unknown)
 
Last edited:
AgNoStiC MuSliM

AgNoStiC MuSliM

ADVISORS
Jul 11, 2007
24,131
72
31,580
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
‏وزیراعظم کو ایک دوست نے مشورہ دیا کہ فوزیہ ارشد کو 174 ووٹ ملے ہیں۔ vote of confidence کی کوئی ضرورت نہیں۔ وزیراعظم کا جواب تھا کہ کیا مجھے PDM کی طرح کا چوہا سمجھ رکھا ہے جو اقتدار کے لئے ڈر ڈر کے فیصلے کرے گا۔ میں سیاست میں اقتدار کے کئے نہیں آیا میرے اصول اقتدار سے بڑے ہیں۔

Translation:

A friend advised the Prime Minister that Fauzia Arshad received 174 votes in the Senate and therefore there was no need for a vote of confidence. The Prime Minister's response was “do you think me a rat like the PDM who would make decisions out of fear for the sake of power? I did not enter politics for power. My principles are more important than political power.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1367158411771531266

BRAVO Mr. Prime Minister!
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
57,657
1
112,870
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
it was game of money other wise this gillani was same corrupt looter whom destroyed this country few years ago with full speed . we were crying for water and electricity when gillani was pm . country was destroyed and counted with yemen afghanistan . how people forget so quickly ?
 
Salza

Salza

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
6,953
-1
10,480
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
BTW even if Ik wins vote of confidence , pdm next target will be senate chairman and only difference is of 2 seats there and voting there will happen in secret balloting which obviously will not favor pti
Anyways this is very good and tactical move by IK
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
16,171
-21
22,159
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Salza said:
BTW even if Ik wins vote of confidence , pdm next target will be senate chairman and only difference is of 2 seats there and voting there will happen in secret balloting which obviously will not favor pti
Anyways this is very good and tactical move by IK
Click to expand...
Won't future ballots be open?
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
23,993
13
23,753
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Imran Khan said:
it was game of money other wise this gillani was same corrupt looter whom destroyed this country few years ago with full speed . we were crying for water and electricity when gillani was pm . country was destroyed and counted with yemen afghanistan . how people forget so quickly ?
Click to expand...
Sir ji .. ay tu pher " 9 sitara " wali kahani ban rahi haa... lol ...
 
AgNoStiC MuSliM

AgNoStiC MuSliM

ADVISORS
Jul 11, 2007
24,131
72
31,580
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
hussain0216 said:
Won't future ballots be open?
Click to expand...
Not without a constitutional amendment. The best that can be done going forward is to allow for ballots to have serial numbers/barcodes which the party leadership can then request be analyzed by ECP in case of suspected foul play, which would then allow for identification of the individual.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
13,788
9
21,334
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
HAIDER said:
A great gesture and ethical act, after senate election. If he fail to get the vote , he will resign and call for election.

7 vote wasted.
10 vote went to Gilani
Total 21 votes betrayed.
(All names unknown)
Click to expand...
Zardari already confirmed 20 people would betray Imran Khan. Election Commission need more evidence after this admission?
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1367144849753989122
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
13,788
9
21,334
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
Imran Khan said:
it was game of money other wise this gillani was same corrupt looter whom destroyed this country few years ago with full speed . we were crying for water and electricity when gillani was pm . country was destroyed and counted with yemen afghanistan . how people forget so quickly ?
Click to expand...
The fact he got 160 votes from PDM is more shocking than 5 votes he got from PTI alliance.
hussain0216 said:
Won't future ballots be open?
Click to expand...
No, according to constitution of 1973 and as per SC ruling all senate elections are secret.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 11, Members: 9, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

D
Media says that if PDM wins Islamabad seat means no confidence is a success?
Replies
14
Views
515
Norwegian
Norwegian
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Half of Punjab to get health coverage by year-end, pledges PM Imran
Replies
9
Views
579
M.AsfandYar
M.AsfandYar
HAIDER
PML-N leader hints at pressure over tenure bill
Replies
1
Views
397
Ghost 125
Ghost 125
ejaz007
As PML-N eyeing power, internal rift deepens
2
Replies
25
Views
2K
PakAlp
PakAlp
Norwegian
Hung parliament would be disastrous: Imran
Replies
13
Views
512
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom