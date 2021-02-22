PM Imran Khan will ask for vote of confidence

‏وزیراعظم کو ایک دوست نے مشورہ دیا کہ فوزیہ ارشد کو 174 ووٹ ملے ہیں۔ vote of confidence کی کوئی ضرورت نہیں۔ وزیراعظم کا جواب تھا کہ کیا مجھے PDM کی طرح کا چوہا سمجھ رکھا ہے جو اقتدار کے لئے ڈر ڈر کے فیصلے کرے گا۔ میں سیاست میں اقتدار کے کئے نہیں آیا میرے اصول اقتدار سے بڑے ہیں۔Translation:A friend advised the Prime Minister that Fauzia Arshad received 174 votes in the Senate and therefore there was no need for a vote of confidence. The Prime Minister's response was “do you think me a rat like the PDM who would make decisions out of fear for the sake of power? I did not enter politics for power. My principles are more important than political power.”BRAVO Mr. Prime Minister!