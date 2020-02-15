What's new

PM Imran Khan welcomes Facebook's investment in Pakistan

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
50,438
54
75,992
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
PM Imran Khan welcomes Facebook's investment in Pakistan







PM Imran Khan and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg. Photo: APP/ Bloomberg


Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed social media platform Facebook’s investments and programmes in the country and asked the company to increase its footprint in Pakistan, reported Radio Pakistan.

The PM invited the social media giant for investments in a virtual meeting with Facebook's Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg on Friday.

The two discussed Facebook's investments in Pakistan, the company's support for digital literacy initiatives in the country and its work around COVID-19.

During the meeting, PM Imran acknowledged the immense potential digital platforms such as Facebook provide, and the role they can play in giving “global opportunities to Pakistani youth and entrepreneurs and how the opportunities they create can lift people out of poverty”.

The prime minister also raised concerns around the global rise in hate and extremism and acknowledged the immense challenge of fighting hate speech online.
The two also discussed Facebook's connectivity investments and research grants that were awarded this year to Pakistan-based academics.

Other topics that were discussed included Facebook's blood donations product, which saw more than 5 million people sign up since its launch, as well as Facebook's support for the government's goal of a polio-free Pakistan.

The PM and Sandberg also spoke about Facebook's SheMeansBusiness Program which is training some 6,700 women across Pakistan.
Sandberg and Prime Minister Imran Khan last met in Davos, Switzerland, in January this year.



www.thenews.com.pk

PM welcomes Facebook's investment in Pakistan

PM Imran acknowledges immense potential Facebook provides, and role it can play in giving global opportunities to Pakistani youth
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Clutch
Turkey ready to work on CPEC projects, says President Erdogan alongside PM Imran
Replies
1
Views
633
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
Devil Soul
Jubilant Imran promises ruthless accountability
2 3 4 5
Replies
69
Views
1K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistanisage
The Fall Out from SCO Modi and Sharif Meeting
2 3 4
Replies
59
Views
4K
airmarshal
airmarshal
khanboy007
King of Bahrain in Pakistan; six agreements on cooperation signed
Replies
6
Views
1K
American Pakistani
American Pakistani

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top