PM Imran Khan vs NCV - Happening Today - Updates and Discussion

PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

Asalam Alikum to all my Pakistani Brethren - Happy Ramadan.

This thread, I dared to start so that all updates and discussion regarding IK and NCM can happen here.

I wish IK good luck and pray he comes out not only as winner but also a more sensible and learned leader.

No one gives two hoot to Low IQ Sold Out Bhuttos and Sharifs any way.

NOTE: It's Ramadan - You are fasting. Regardless of emotions - Avoid cursing/gaali :)

Replace Trophy with Pakistan and you can imagine the emotions. Respect to him from Karachi !!!

Good Luck, Khan...

:pakistan:
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

New elections is the way forward. Pti will win KPK but Sindh and Balochistan will be a struggle. Unfortunately he who call us beggars will be PM.
 
American Pakistani

American Pakistani

It's Pakistan vs corrupt thugs/foreign handlers.

Inshallah victory for Pakistan and Imran khan.

New elections is the way forward. Pti will win KPK but Sindh and Balochistan will be a struggle. Unfortunately he who call us beggars will be PM.
He have given Indians a prime statement for years to come. They will quote him as Pakistani prime Minister golden words about pakistan.
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

He have given Indians a prime statement for years to come. They will quote him as Pakistani prime Minister golden words about pakistan.
Shocking statement. Will Pakistan betray China tomorrow if the west makes threats? I understand were a poor nation but these same people launder billions a day. The state needs to make its mind up, your either a beggar or a badsha.
 
D

Darth.Vad3r

Its a legal process so i dont think there is anything or a miracle which can stop it from happening. I dont look at the outcome of today's NCM because it has shown us who r loyal to the motherland and who all are not. Whether IK is right or wrong but the real ugly face of national & International politics, this will not end here it will boil up further. Someone said rightly, it will not help democracy in any way.
May Allah bless Pakistan with His best rewards but if we have made any heinous crimes then i think we deserve this punishment.
 

