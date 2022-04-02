PM Imran Khan vs NCV - Happening Today - Updates and Discussion

PaklovesTurkiye
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 1, 2015
- 7,114
- 9
- Country
-
- Location
-
Asalam Alikum to all my Pakistani Brethren - Happy Ramadan.
This thread, I dared to start so that all updates and discussion regarding IK and NCM can happen here.
I wish IK good luck and pray he comes out not only as winner but also a more sensible and learned leader.
No one gives two hoot to Low IQ Sold Out Bhuttos and Sharifs any way.
NOTE: It's Ramadan - You are fasting. Regardless of emotions - Avoid cursing/gaali
Replace Trophy with Pakistan and you can imagine the emotions. Respect to him from Karachi !!!
Good Luck, Khan...
