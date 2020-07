STICK TO TOPIC



I know there are some butt hurt now that the failure of previous governments to start this project despite at least 9 events or announcements around it. They are specially embarrassed as being shameless as they are, they cannot say admit to this and blame their overlord for this while i am clearly saying that if Imran turns out to be same as those thugs that have looted our country and that if this event also turns out to be same photo-op as shared in above post, i will be first one to criticize Imran Khan. However, the ego being challenged and bruised DO NOT MEAN THAT YOU ARE ALLOWED TO START POSTING IRRELEVANT things.

Soft warning. All off topic posts will be issued warnings.