PM Imran Khan visit to Gwadar for CPEC Update

The Russians can do that through Black Sea - Turkey - Aegean Sea / Mediterranean Sea.Pakistan needs to convince Putin to help stabilize Afghanistan (through his influence on central Asian states) so that Russia routes its trade to and from Africa through Gwadar. Wasn’t it one of the rationales for the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan; access to warm water ports. Now is Russia’s chance.
