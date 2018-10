PM Imran Khan unhappy with Asad Umar over economic policies





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed dissatisfaction over economic policies over his Finance Minister Asad Umar.



Sources said PM Imran Khan chaired an informal meeting of some party leaders, where he expressed dissatisfaction over the economic policies of Asad Umar.



The Prime Minister also

expressed displeasure over the performance of Asad Umar,

saying the finance minister should have completed his homework before meeting with International Monetary Fund chief.