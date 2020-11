mumairb said: That anchor is Pro-PTI and I still don't understand why people are calling it a tough Interview especially when the interviewer fully support the person he is interviewing..



Perhaps he should invite someone like Shahzaib Khanzanda or Maalik then we will see how he fares. Click to expand...

You are delusional and in blind love of Mian Samp I believe. Most of the questions were quite blunt considering the implications and PM gave very honest answers. A system that has been eaten up from inside from the last 30 years, 18th amendment practically made federal goverment impotent yet expecting it to do miracles with a magic wand is beyond comprehension.