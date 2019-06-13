PM Imran Khan to meet President Xi in July

PM to visit China next month



Prime Minister Imran Khan is undertaking an important visit to China in the first week of next month in order to give further impetus to the projects under multi billion dollars China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.



According to foreign office sources, the Prime Minister will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations with special focus on the CPEC related projects.



They said the visit will be instrumental in further cementing Pakistan’s economic, investment and strategic ties with China.