What's new

PM Imran Khan to meet President Xi in July

Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
2,800
-7
2,623
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
PM to visit China next month

Prime Minister Imran Khan is undertaking an important visit to China in the first week of next month in order to give further impetus to the projects under multi billion dollars China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

According to foreign office sources, the Prime Minister will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations with special focus on the CPEC related projects.

They said the visit will be instrumental in further cementing Pakistan’s economic, investment and strategic ties with China.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
PM Modi raises issue of Pakistan-sponsored terror in meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
128
Views
4K
OldenWisdom...قول بزرگ
OldenWisdom...قول بزرگ
beijingwalker
Beijing’s allegiance to Pakistan key roadblock in India-China ties
Replies
14
Views
681
Longhorn
L
خره مينه لګته وي
New China deals signal Belt and Road revival in Pakistan
Replies
11
Views
1K
vi-va
vi-va
B
Is Bangladesh really turning away from India and toward China – or is this just a storm in a teacup?
Replies
1
Views
324
Longhorn
L
CrazyZ
Chinese company intends to spend $1bn on Pakistani products: Dawood
Replies
2
Views
437
Pakistansdefender
Pakistansdefender

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom