PM Imran Khan To Address Nation Tonight

Interior Minister, Sheikh Rasheed has hinted that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address nation tonight regarding developing political and international situation.
 
Khan should tell everything to his nation, what js written in the letter, who threatened him, who are with them , what was the response of COAS , what was the response of DGISI , and who send the money to buy these traitors
 
All because Imran Khan took some bold decisions. These decisions even strained the very relation b/w the premier and the establishment. It all begun when Imran Khan started making decisions regarding NSP and FA. According to a trusted source, establishment wanted Imran Khan to allow US to use bases in Pakistan for some unknown reasons rather than saying "Absolutely Not!". Establishment wants to oust the premier because it fears that he will take over their command on the mentioned forums.
 
Things are unfolding at an alarming pace. I think this letter might be some diplomatic cable bcz if it is a direct threat to another nation then it would be diplomatic bomb blast for the country concerned. Anyhow fresh elections seem to be the only option now.
 
If i was a p.m and any of my ministers issued statements like

"the establishment's hand is on my head and the same on someone else's neck "

"military is with us "


like it's some independent entity -------


I'd have severely reprimanded these patronising idiots before dismissing them from their port folios for making me look like a miskeen sayi'n in front of the nation
 
Imran Khan will come out stronger just watch.. Alot of purges will be conducted and many political parties and individuals will lose everything. As this was a gamble to high for them just watch.

Imran Khan will solidify his rule here ala Erdogan...

All political parties will be defunct Imran and Military will co-rule and re-form the country
 
Is Pak Fauj k Na-Pak Generals k Kalay kartoot is Qom ne hazaron soldiers or civilians ka khoon dey kr dhoay hain


Ab hum phr se ye bardahst nahi kren
 

