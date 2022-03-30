PM Imran Khan To Address Nation Tonight

Foxtrot-Bravo
Interior Minister, Sheikh Rasheed has hinted that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address nation tonight regarding developing political and international situation.
Take this fauj to the cleaners. If NS can pick a fight with fauj and win, IK can win as well.
How can IK fight the fauj? What special powers does IK have that he can trouble fauj?IK will give them a bloody nose for sure, they will regret doing this to IK if they are indeed behind this.
Well then Good bye PakistanI am afraid next govt will be repeat of 2008. PPP + PML q + MQM.
