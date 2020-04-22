What's new

PM Imran Khan tested positive for Covid-19

graphican

graphican

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 21, 2009
11,865
44
19,188
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Mugen said:
Just our luck. Thank you god.
Click to expand...
We write God with a capital G.

Life and death is with Allah Subhan was Taela and we wish our Prime Minister the very best of luck. May Allah bless him with complete health and my continue to serve the Nation. Aamin.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Aspen
PM Imran Khan tests negative for COVID-19
Replies
7
Views
433
Dark-Destroyer
Dark-Destroyer
A
Former Pakistan PM Yusuf Raza Gilani tests positive for COVID-19, over 6,000 new cases reported
Replies
3
Views
353
Moonlight
Moonlight
ghazi52
Featured PM visits NCOC, briefed over COVID-19 situation
Replies
1
Views
1K
ghazi52
ghazi52
aiman_hashmi.25
COVID - 19| Precautions and measures
Replies
0
Views
4K
aiman_hashmi.25
aiman_hashmi.25
A
'We are an independent nation':PM Imran on opening of mosques
Replies
2
Views
306
jericho
J

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom