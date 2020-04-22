Log in
PM Imran Khan tested positive for Covid-19
Thread starter
zeroboy
Start date
26 minutes ago
zeroboy
FULL MEMBER
Sep 24, 2012
1,071
0
1,714
26 minutes ago
#1
PakistaniAtBahrain
FULL MEMBER
Jan 24, 2021
1,480
0
2,083
Country
Location
22 minutes ago
#2
may Allah give him shifa, ameen.
Mugen
FULL MEMBER
Feb 16, 2018
1,584
2
4,029
Country
Location
15 minutes ago
#3
Just our luck. Thank you god.
graphican
ELITE MEMBER
Jul 21, 2009
11,865
44
19,188
Country
Location
9 minutes ago
#4
Mugen said:
Just our luck. Thank you god.
Click to expand...
We write God with a capital G.
Life and death is with Allah Subhan was Taela and we wish our Prime Minister the very best of luck. May Allah bless him with complete health and my continue to serve the Nation. Aamin.
Jungibaaz
RETIRED MOD
Jul 4, 2010
7,639
93
15,528
Country
Location
6 minutes ago
#5
May Allah grant him shifa and a speedy recovery.
arjunk
FULL MEMBER
Apr 16, 2020
1,331
0
2,710
Country
Location
4 minutes ago
#6
@mods merge this with other thread pls
koolio
SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 5, 2006
3,345
0
3,849
Country
Location
4 minutes ago
#7
Hopefully he will recover soon.
TNT
SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
3,850
-1
6,092
Country
Location
2 minutes ago
#8
He attended wedding of son of pervez Khattak and got it there.
Similar threads
PM Imran Khan tests negative for COVID-19
Aspen
Apr 22, 2020
Replies
7
Views
433
Apr 22, 2020
Dark-Destroyer
A
Former Pakistan PM Yusuf Raza Gilani tests positive for COVID-19, over 6,000 new cases reported
aryadravida
Jun 13, 2020
Replies
3
Views
353
Jun 13, 2020
Moonlight
Featured
PM visits NCOC, briefed over COVID-19 situation
ghazi52
Jul 5, 2020
Replies
1
Views
1K
Jul 5, 2020
ghazi52
COVID - 19| Precautions and measures
aiman_hashmi.25
May 8, 2020
Replies
0
Views
4K
May 8, 2020
aiman_hashmi.25
A
'We are an independent nation':PM Imran on opening of mosques
aryadravida
Apr 22, 2020
Replies
2
Views
306
Apr 22, 2020
jericho
J
