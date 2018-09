RAWALPINDI - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said despite numerous challenges Pakistan will become a great nation of the world by strengthening of institutions and promoting meritocracy.Addressing the main ceremony of Defense and Martyrs Day at GHQ in Rawalpindi tonight, he said the government will bring meritocracy and transparency in all sectors by following the golden principles of state of Medina.The Prime Minister said Pakistan is endowed with immense resources and we are rich with minerals, diverse topography and four seasons and the only need is working honestly to realize the goal of making the country great.He said our army is the only functioning institution in the country, for the simple reason that there is no political interference and all things are run on merit.Appreciating the role of security forces and intelligence agencies in making the country safer against all threats, the Prime Minister said the way our forces fought against the scourge of terrorism is unparalleled.The Prime Minister made it clear that Pakistan will not fight anyone else's war, nor will become part of it. He said our foreign policy will be in the best interest of the nation.Rejecting the impressions of civil military divide, the Prime Minister said both are on same page regarding the issues faced by the country. He said our armed forces are our asset and source of pride.Addressing central ceremony organized in connection with Pakistan's Defence Day in Rawalpindi tonight, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said the armed forces will continue their efforts to take Pakistan a cradle of peace.He said we strengthened our defence in conventional war, but now a wave of unconventional warfare like terrorism has changed the battlefield.He said foes of Pakistan had imposed terrorism on us, but we very successfully and valiantly fought this menace.He said our houses, schools, worship places and leaders were attacked in order to weaken us. He said over 70,000 Pakistanis were either martyred or injured in the war on terror.He thanked the people of Karachi, FATA, and Balochistan for their cooperation in fighting militancy.He said lively nations never forget their martyrs and our soldiers sacrificed their today for us and their blood will not go in vain. He, however, said the war is still continuing and we will have to ensure enduring peace, besides working for the development and progress of the country.He said side our war against poverty, hunger should also continue.