PM Imran khan speaks with Russian President Putin

So, this is what all Russian efforts to court Pakistan over last 3 years went to?

I doubt it will limit to just a few handshakes.

The biggest problem for Pakistan now is money, and I not preclude the possibility of Russians extending some money from their substantial reserves to deny Pakistan to Americans for coming few years.
 
Paul2 said:
So, this is what all Russian efforts to court Pakistan over last 3 years went to?

I doubt it will limit to just a few handshakes.

The biggest problem for Pakistan now is money, and I not preclude the possibility of Russians extending some money from their substantial reserves to deny Pakistan to Americans for coming few years.
Russians are struggling themselves. US is ratcheting up economic pressure on Russia.
 
Genghis khan1 said:
Russians are struggling themselves. US is ratcheting up economic pressure on Russia.
They do have money, check yourself how big are their reserves.

Seeing if money will come will be a good indicator how scared Russians are of Americans.
 
Paul2 said:
The biggest problem for Pakistan now is money, and I not preclude the possibility of Russians extending some money from their substantial reserves to deny Pakistan to Americans for coming few years.
Russia economy is not doing well has not done well for the last 30 years and so.. Besides the Indians who has more poverty then the whole world combined that is just miraclous how they achieved that one but either way... They claim to have good economy these days after being in that condition:lol:
 
Cheepek said:
That may be true, dropped my last two brain cells on the Germany-Japan border.
Last time I was in the German-Japan border I lost my high-school sweetheart and can seem to find her again seems like she got lost there and I may need to enlist an Indian tracker and are you up for the job
 
Riz said:
You need brain to get his words not gobar in heads like pajeets of hindustan have :lol:
Don't be disrespectful. Which other country has a world-renowned physicist, as their PM, who discovered interaction between clouds and electromagnetic waves. :lol:
 
Western civilization is based on or originated from 2 countries: 1)Rome/Italy and 2)Greece with the addition of a religion called Christianity. Russia is a western civilization by all accounts - Linguistic, cultural, race, population bordering Europe, religion. The only difference comes from division of Western world into Western vs Eastern block. In simple terms, Russia is west but it is eastern part of West. But just because it is eastern part of west, it doesn't make it into East as in typical eastern east.
 
SIPRA said:
Don't be disrespectful. Which other country has a world-renowned physicist, as their PM, who discovered interaction between clouds and electromagnetic waves. :lol:
That matric fail moron was not limited to radar cloud theory only :lol:
3AA41D97-5BFE-402B-93F9-8B0AFD0B16C5.jpeg

Gobar integration :enjoy: :lol: :lol: :enjoy:
 
