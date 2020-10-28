Log in
PM Imran Khan Slowly Manages to Fix The Economy | Dunya Kamran Khan | Dunya News | HD2H
AZ1
35 minutes ago
AZ1
hussain0216
Of course it's a slow and steady process so we can be a sustainable economy
Not one dependent on bailouts, loans, subsidies and lurching from economic fall to economics fall
