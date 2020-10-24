What's new

PM Imran Khan slams French President Macron, says he 'deliberately provoked' Muslims

Prime Minister Imran Khan slammed French President Emmanuel Macron over his anti-Muslim attitude on Sunday, criticising him for hurting the sentiments of millions of Muslims around the world.

The French president is being criticised with protests breaking out in several cities across the world after Macron accused Muslims of separatism and vowed not to give up cartoons depicting the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

His comments came in response to the beheading of a teacher, Samuel Paty, a 47-year-old teacher, who was attacked on his way home from the junior high school where he taught in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, 40 kilometres northwest of Paris.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the prime minister, while presenting examples of the iconic leader Nelson Mandela, said that this is a time when President Macron could have put the healing touch and denied space to extremists rather than "creating further polarisation and marginalisation that inevitably leads to radicalisation".

"It is unfortunate that he has chosen to encourage Islamophobia by attacking Islam rather than the terrorists who carry out violence, be it Muslims, White Supremacists or Nazi ideologists. Sadly, President Macron has chosen to deliberately provoke Muslims, incl his own citizens, through encouraging the display of blasphemous cartoons targeting Islam and our Prophet (PBUH), the premier wrote on Twitter.

Condemning that by attacking Islam, Macron has hurt the sentiments of Muslims around the world, PM Imran said that the last thing the world wants or needs is further "polarisation".

"Public statements based on ignorance will create more hate, Islamophobia and space for extremists," he added.

It looks like it deliberate attempt by Macron to be more right winger then right wingers are to gain political mileage. Stuck in the hatred and stuck in their little brains towards Islam, that they can run all over Muslims. That's what happens when one talks to too many paid timed Arab leaders who won't give a toss about their religion. Islam have travelled far flung places and new refranchised Muslims kids will not follow their elders before them to keep their head downs and sadly they will take law of others will take in their own hands.
 
