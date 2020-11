The most striking point to me was release of 532 billion in refunds (blocked since PPP times). That is a huge amount in 2 years.



From the graph we can clearly see the increase in revenue due to market valuation of rupee. They can easily afford to hire more labour and expand.



I hope government now focuses on industries in Gujranwala and Sialkot, medical equipment (mainly surgical goods) electrical appliances (fans etc) and sports goods respectively.

Can anyone share the specific outlook of these industries?