PM Imran Khan representing Pakistani culture on International visit

Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

May 7, 2012
Sainthood 101 said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1489941495029420036
Shame on Xi Jinping and Chinese for promoting Western culture. Xi needs to dress like this if he wants to be taken as seriously as our Imran Khan.

313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
Indus Pakistan said:
Shame on Xi Jinping and Chinese for promoting Western culture. Xi needs to dress like this if he wants to be taken as seriously as our Imran Khan.

If it makes you feel better bro you should wear tops and tails. Why are you always so anti people wearing traditional clothes? At the same time your also pro establishing a Pakistani brand.

The way you dress does not impact your effectiveness. Unless you're doing something that requires you to dress a certain way out of practicality.
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

May 7, 2012
Sainthood 101 said:
but our looks much much better
That is subjective and anyway I thought this is about taking pride in our culture unlike the inferiorty ridden, backward, western licking Chinese. Imran needs to tell Xi to grow a pair and take pride in being Chinese and not act as slave of the west.

Just because we have to beg for western dollars at IMF and practically import everytrhing to live a modern life does not mean one should not take pride in a bankrupt, violent, lawless, poverty stricken society literally drowning in rubbish and polluted water.

All can be plasterd over with clothing ..... !

313ghazi said:
pro establishing a Pakistani brand
Cars, food, agri products, educated scientific pool to dazzle the world, sports champions that gouge Olympic medals etc. That is what puts vale on brands. If leaders dressed in their garb was of any import Xi Jinping would the first to strut tradional clothing.

Instead this is left to banana countries like in Africa who have nothing else to tout.

Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

May 7, 2012
Just to be sure people should understand that until early part of the last century most of Pakistan's antecedents wore nothing but a loose cloth wrapped around their balls with most of the upper torso naked. Only in the westerly regions or northern fringe was Shalwar Kameez the standard dress. Even today many Pakistani's like to dress in Kurta and a tight Gandu like pyjamas that are more like leotards - the type that Modi likes wearing.

What is cultural dress is emphatically a moving target!
 
Bossman

Jul 11, 2010
Indus Pakistan said:
Just to be sure people should understand that until early part of the last century most of Pakistan's antecedents wore nothing but a loose cloth wrapped around their balls with most of the upper torso naked. Only in the westerly regions or northern fringe was Shalwar Kameez the standard dress. Even today many Pakistani's like to dress in Kurta and a tight Gandu like pyjamas that are more like leotards - the type that Modi likes wearing.

What is cultural dress is emphatically a moving target!
Not correct. There old photographs that indicate to the contrary.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
Indus Pakistan said:
Just to be sure people should understand that until early part of the last century most of Pakistan's antecedents wore nothing but a loose cloth wrapped around their balls with most of the upper torso naked. Only in the westerly regions or northern fringe was Shalwar Kameez the standard dress. Even today many Pakistani's like to dress in Kurta and a tight Gandu like pyjamas that are more like leotards - the type that Modi likes wearing.

What is cultural dress is emphatically a moving target!
I agree and it will move with time. I think it already has. Lots of people wear trousers, jeans, shirts etc. Let it continue to evolve.

I'm not choosing salwar kameez as a hill to die on - I'm just anti the idea of formal wear at work. I've always felt it a little "extra". It's a personality quirk I guess. There is no right or wrong answer.
 
Waqas

Waqas

Aug 11, 2015
Indus Pakistan said:
Just to be sure people should understand that until early part of the last century most of Pakistan's antecedents wore nothing but a loose cloth wrapped around their balls with most of the upper torso naked. Only in the westerly regions or northern fringe was Shalwar Kameez the standard dress. Even today many Pakistani's like to dress in Kurta and a tight Gandu like pyjamas that are more like leotards - the type that Modi likes wearing.

What is cultural dress is emphatically a moving target!
Did the anglo saxons wore tuxedos one thousand years in the past?, just like the west our culture is what we state it to be.
 
