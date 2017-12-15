What's new

PM Imran Khan rejects Ogra proposal to increase petrol prices

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected recommendations made by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) regarding an increase in petroleum prices.

The premier remarked that public could not be overburdened in the prevailing difficult times.

On August 29, the regulatory body had sent a summary to Petroleum division recommending an increase of over Rs 9 in petroleum prices for September.

The Ogra had proposed an increase of about Rs9.71 per litre in petrol prices and Rs9.50 in prices of high-speed diesel (HSD).

It had also recommended surge in prices of Kerosene oil and light speed diesel.
 
