What's new

PM Imran Khan refers India at Lahore Technopolis

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
7,835
-14
8,496
Country
India
Location
India
Lahore, Pakistan: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has showered praise on India during an event in Lahore saying that within 15 to 20 years, Indian tech exports boomed to $150 billion while Pakistan's could reach only $2 billion.

The Pakistan Prime Minister had made the remarks while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Lahore Technopolis, a special technology zone (STZ) on December 23.

Khan stressed that all businesses had faced a downturn amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but profits of tech companies like Google, Amazon, and others multiplied.

“Unfortunately, Pakistan lagged behind in the sector despite having ideal conditions, including a huge population of young people,” he said, adding that within 15 to 20 years, Indian tech exports boomed to $150 billion while Pakistan's could reach only $2 billion,” The Express Tribune quoted the Pakistan prime minister as saying.

He said that Pakistan's tech industry could help overcome the country's current account deficit by boosting exports as well as addressing the issue of unemployment if the sector was incentivised and facilitated.

“The project would help provide incentives to the tech industry and bring ease to businessmen, in accordance with the government’s vision,” Khan said.

Pak PM lauds China for anti-poverty mission
The Pakistan prime minister also lauded the Chinese model of development saying that neighboring China has done immense progress in its anti-poverty mission as it lifted around 700 million people out of poverty.




“China achieved remarkable progress and steered 700 million people out of poverty by eliminating corruption and jailing over 450 ministerial-level people and enhancing exports,” Khan said.





www.timesnownews.com

Pakistan PM Imran Khan showers praise on India at Lahore Technopolis - know the reason

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Lahore Technopolis, a special technology zone (STZ).
www.timesnownews.com www.timesnownews.com




 
K

khail007

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 25, 2008
3,791
1
4,231
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
INDIAPOSITIVE said:
Lahore, Pakistan: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has showered praise on India during an event in Lahore saying that within 15 to 20 years, Indian tech exports boomed to $150 billion while Pakistan's could reach only $2 billion.

The Pakistan Prime Minister had made the remarks while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Lahore Technopolis, a special technology zone (STZ) on December 23.

Khan stressed that all businesses had faced a downturn amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but profits of tech companies like Google, Amazon, and others multiplied.

“Unfortunately, Pakistan lagged behind in the sector despite having ideal conditions, including a huge population of young people,” he said, adding that within 15 to 20 years, Indian tech exports boomed to $150 billion while Pakistan's could reach only $2 billion,” The Express Tribune quoted the Pakistan prime minister as saying.

He said that Pakistan's tech industry could help overcome the country's current account deficit by boosting exports as well as addressing the issue of unemployment if the sector was incentivised and facilitated.

“The project would help provide incentives to the tech industry and bring ease to businessmen, in accordance with the government’s vision,” Khan said.

Pak PM lauds China for anti-poverty mission
The Pakistan prime minister also lauded the Chinese model of development saying that neighboring China has done immense progress in its anti-poverty mission as it lifted around 700 million people out of poverty.




“China achieved remarkable progress and steered 700 million people out of poverty by eliminating corruption and jailing over 450 ministerial-level people and enhancing exports,” Khan said.





www.timesnownews.com

Pakistan PM Imran Khan showers praise on India at Lahore Technopolis - know the reason

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Lahore Technopolis, a special technology zone (STZ).
www.timesnownews.com www.timesnownews.com




Click to expand...
Definitely, India's industrial and agricultural base is stronger than Pakistan and IMO no one in Pakistan would deny this fact. Let aside IK, any PM of Pakistan could not refute it.
In Pakistan, though we lag behind as efforts are going on and people are adapting, diversifying, and innovating for tech development, soon we will catch up.
 
Huffal

Huffal

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
2,007
0
2,291
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Hes not really praising it. Hes using it as an example/means to compare, to try and encourage tech exports to increase.

Indians really do have a 72 iq
 
Darth Vader

Darth Vader

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2011
3,901
2
4,554
Country
Norway
Location
United Kingdom
And how does Pakistan improve this area by putting more taxes so these tech devices are more expensive to get and making it even harder for smaller start ups to grow.
I can understand with mobile as you have local production now so i m okay with putting extra tax on all the devices being imported but when it comes to Laptop, Desktops Pakistan has been lagging behind for decades even still no proper steps have been taken
🤣
 
F

FreeFromFear

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 9, 2021
55
0
29
Country
India
Location
United States
313ghazi said:
If any Indian pm was to mention anything positive about Pakistan he would be lynched.
Click to expand...
I thought the 'coward Hindus' are capable of lynching only 'dara hua musalman' only because they have elected a 'terrorist' as PM.

On a serious note, Imran Khan has just stated a fact. Neither has he commended it as a 'stellar achievement', nor it actually is. Thats because not only is India many times bigger but even within India, almost the entire IT exports happen from southern states. The position of northern states like UP & Bihar is more or less like Pakistan. None of the major Indian IT companies (Infosys, TCS, CTS, Wipro) have any significant operation in these two states.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
61,940
2
123,813
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FreeFromFear said:
I thought the 'coward Hindus' are capable of lynching only 'dara hua musalman' only because they have elected a 'terrorist' as PM.

On a serious note, Imran Khan has just stated a fact. Neither has he commended it as a 'stellar achievement', nor it actually is. Thats because not only is India many times bigger but even within India, almost the entire IT exports happen from southern states. The position of northern states like UP & Bihar is more or less like Pakistan. None of the major Indian IT companies (Infosys, TCS, CTS, Wipro) have any significant operation in these two states.
Click to expand...
mahatma gandhi -india gandhi and rajiv gandhi are good examples
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
23,015
177
44,163
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Thread title adjusted. In the meantime, Indians can elect Modi again because of such achievement as imran Khan praised as well. Oh that Indian Media and it's self praise.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom