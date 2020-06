"Malik said PIA is facing a monthly deficit of about PKR6 billion ($36.5 million), while yearly expenditure on the salaries of the airline’s 14,000 employees alone is PKR24 billion. "





That is Rs 24b of taxpayers money going down the drain every year to uneducated dungar patwaris and jiyalas, then people wonder why PIA is always floundering. PTI should come out with a golden hand shake and fire atleast 10k of these useless employees. A fleet size of 31 planes and 14,000 employees!!!!!!!!



Contrast this with Turkish Airlines that has a fleet size of 357 and has 35,000 employees!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Click to expand...