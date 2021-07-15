What's new

PM Imran Khan rebuttals Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Live during Uzbekistan Asia Conference in front of World Leaders!

Salaam

Yea it seems he actually went off script to make that point. Made it seem he himself is invested in the issue and not just going through the motions.
He should had maintained the tone which Russian special envoy to Afghanistan had by calling them directly as hypocrites
It would not have been befitting for the PM to do so. Just as we didn't see Putin do it rather a lower ranking official, if indeed it must be done.
 
Salaam

Yea it seems he actually went off script to make that point. Made it seem he himself is invested in the issue and not just going through the motions.


It would not have been befitting for the PM to do so. Just as we didn't see Putin do it rather a lower ranking official, if indeed it must be done.
I know I was being sarcastic and over time and time we have seen Pakistani officials, including Imran Khan maintaining an apologetic tone over Afghanistan. Its time to call spade a spade. I like the way how Imran Khan warned Ghani that its too late to talk the talibans now when they are sensing victory.
 
He (Ghani) don't care, they are no well wishers of Afghanistan or Pakistan, they would walk over millions of Dead Afghans and Pakistani's just to get to Kabul seat or a visa of America, don't expect the Afghan Gairat to be awaken cause there is none left in them.
 
Goritoes said:
He (Ghani) don't care, they are no well wishers of Afghanistan or Pakistan, they would walk over millions of Dead Afghans and Pakistani's just to get to Kabul seat or a visa of America, don't expect the Afghan Gairat to be awaken cause there is none left in them.
That was a the truth. Pakistan is not dealing with honest brokers... These guys are truely munafiqs
 
Masha Allah.

IK may be disapointing as a Chief Executive but he has been our most effective civilian leader since ZAB.
 
