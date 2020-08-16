What's new

PM Imran Khan questions Modi's silence over calls for genocide of Muslims in India

Dec 21, 2021
This is weak, launch on online campaign showcasing Indian discrimination.

They have been running propaganda campaigns for years to incite hatred against Pakistan, and still do, in fact today they do it against the Chinese too.

Launch a full campaign so the whole world can see. There's literally so much material available...
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

May 29, 2012
Wow a incredible tweet by Imran Khan


Prepare for a lot of shit being slung and it's up to Pakistani to stand behind IK

Don't let your ball sucking of Bhutto, zardaris and Nawaz get in the way of defending Pakistan
 
cranwerkhan

cranwerkhan

Oct 4, 2014
call me evil but we should keep our mouth shut on this and let them do what they are doing .. they are going toward their own self-destruction
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

Mar 31, 2019
jupiter2007 said:
What’s PMLN policy on this? No tweet from Ganja brothers, Maryam, Mr.90% and Bilo Rani.
Click to expand...
The people, you have mentioned, would sell Pakistan even to India or Israel, if they get a good bid for that. These people are patent pimps and pros. Period.
 
Last edited:
Riz

Riz

Jan 20, 2010
SuvarnaTeja said:
My question is IK posting a tweet is the end or the beginning?
Click to expand...
He will keep tweeting, keep revealing the truth about the fascist hindutva terrorists infront of international ordinances , the day when he will deliver final punch whole world will backs him, because world knows him with his promises he is the one who intimated endia once don’t expect we will not think of retaliating we will retaliate if india attack us
 
SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
Riz said:
He will keep tweeting, keep revealing the truth about the fascist hindutva terrorists infront of international ordinances , the day when he will deliver final punch whole world will backs him, because world knows him with his promises he is the one who intimated endia once don’t expect we will not think of retaliating we will retaliate if india attack us
Click to expand...
What if India does not attack. You will wait forever in the hope that India might attack some day in future?
 
