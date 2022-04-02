What's new

PM IMRAN KHAN, PTI MNAS TO ATTEND VOTE ON NO-TRUST MOTION

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has changed its strategy to deal with no-trust move as Prime Minister Imran Khan and all party MNAs will now be attending the National Assembly proceedings tomorrow, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, privy to the matter, the government is hopeful to defeat the no-trust move against the prime minister and has directed the party lawmakers to attend the National Assembly proceedings tomorrow.

Previously, it was decided that MNAs from treasury benches will remain absent on the voting day of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.


PM Imran Khan issued a set of instructions to the PTI MNAs as the ruling party chairman directing them to refrain from attending the National Assembly (NA) session on the day of voting on the no-confidence motion.

It was instructed that no MNA will stay in the Parliament House on the voting day, whereas, the violation of the party chairman’s instructions by any lawmaker will result in the imposition of Article 63 (A).

READ: PRESIDENTIAL REFERENCE: AGP CONCLUDES ARGUMENTS IN ARTICLE 63 (A) HEARING

The set of instructions was sent individually to all PTI lawmakers.

After PM Khan’s directives, Senator Faisal Javed Khan shared the copy of the instructions and asked the party lawmakers to stay away from the conspiracy of the no-trust move.

its no strategy change they already said this 2 days ago
 

