  • Friday, August 24, 2018

PM Imran Khan plants a tree at Foreign Office

Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by ghazi52, Aug 24, 2018 at 10:31 PM.

    ghazi52

    ghazi52 ELITE MEMBER

    PM Imran Khan plants a tree at Foreign Office

    [​IMG]

    ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, who visited Foreign Office today, planted a tree there

    The tree was planted as a symbol of Pakistan’s commitment to a green future and doing its part in reversing climate change.

    Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and other officials were also present.

    The prime minister visited Foreign Office today where he got his first briefing on challenges and opportunities available to the country as the new government fully takes charge.

    Khan has said that Pakistan doesn’t want confrontation with any country and that there would be no compromise on national interests.

    He directed the Pakistani missions abroad to improve their performance and play more constructive role.
     
    VILAYATI

    VILAYATI FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    very good move plantining trees .
     
    Pakistani Aircraft

    Pakistani Aircraft FULL MEMBER

    Ma'Shah'Allah.
     
