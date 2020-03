Sensible decision. Essential supplies should be ensured to any country in lockdown or facing adverse geography after taking protective measures.



Although it is mystifying that he went from it's just a flu to it's a crisis in matter of 3 days.







Pakistan is a fertile land. There is plenty to go around if done in a methodical way. There is no need to create panic of food security although one must ask about the act of sabotage of artificial food shortage within this governments term right in the beginning of COVID19 onslaught on Pakistan.

Click to expand...