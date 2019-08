PM IK added, that RSS racist bigotry is not just against the Muslims but against the other minorities like Christians and Dalits.

the India gives an image of pacifism and Moksha to the western world and there hidden agenda need to be laid bared to the west and to the whole world...

RSS Hindutva dissected inside out by PM Khan...

Just as BJP is a veiled fake face of the Hindutva RSS, India uses the fake veil of secularism and democracy to make fool of the west and the world..behind this pacifism lies the ulterior motives and machinations...

Why Pakistanis, the Indian Muslims and the western world knew nothing or little about the RSS and their founders fascist supremacist ideology and their bigoted thoughts.?????

Hinduism and Terror

” He insisted that “the non-Hindu … must either adopt the Hindu culture and language, must learn to respect and revere Hindu religion… Or [they] may stay in the country wholly subordinated to the Hindu nation, claiming nothing, deserving no privileges.”





On March 25, 1939, the Hindu nationalist Mahasabha Party,an RSS ally, likewise proclaimed:



“Germany’s solemn idea of the revival of the Aryan culture, the glorification of the swastika, her patronage of Vedic learning, and the ardent championship of Indo-Germanic civilization are welcomed by the religious and sensible Hindus of India with a jubilant hope.”