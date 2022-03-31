What's new

PM Imran Khan offers 'deal' to Opposition via 'important' person: sources

As the Opposition’s number game gets stronger, Prime Minister Imran Khan has offered to dissolve the assembly if the no-confidence motion against him is withdrawn, Geo News reported Thursday, citing sources.

According to the sources, an “important personality” has given a message of PM Imran Khan to the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.

This was revealed during the meeting of the Opposition leaders today ahead of the crucial National Assembly session for the debate on the no-confidence motion.

It was shared that the premier has asked for a “safe passage” amid a deepening political crisis.

Sources further added that PM Imran Khan has said that if the Opposition doesn’t agree to his suggestion, he is ready to face any situation.

The joint Opposition reviewed the suggestion and message of the “important person” during their meeting today.

Sources, however, added that the majority of the Opposition leaders recommended not to trust PM Imran Khan and suggested asking the NA speaker for holding the voting on the motion at the earliest.

“We have the numbers. We will get benefit if the process is completed on the motion as soon as possible.”
Will you stop with spreading lies?
 
ANYTHING PROPAGATED OVER THE SOCIAL MEDIA THAT SHOWS IMRAN KHAN MAKING A COMPROMISE, OR NRO, SHOULD BE BRUSHED AWAY IMMEDIATELY AS IT IS SOMETHING THAT IS NOT POSSIBLE.
 
Also in the news that PDM has decided to inaugurate a mujra convention at Jati Umra where American's will throw money and PDM ne nach nach k mar jana with special thumkas. A sight to behold.

Awam invited free of cost. Special guest Bajwa.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
It's always healthy to ponder the opposing views, whether we like it or not. I have been watching ARY News since morning as well. :lol:
Click to expand...
Its common sense which i am asking you to demonstrate. Why would IK give any offer to the opposition at this stage? Is there any logic behind it?
 
hahahhaha geo tv....this channel is spreading lies at colossal level for the last few days...no other channel is reporting this bullshit

@moderators : please delete this thread
 
عمران خان کی پیشکش پر بلاول نے کیا کہا؟​






پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی کے چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری نے وزیر اعظم عمران خان کو مخاطب کرتے ہوئے کہا ہے کہ آپ کے لیے باعزت راستہ یہ ہے کہ آپ مستعفی ہوجائیں۔
پارلیمنٹ ہاؤس میں میڈیا سے بات کرتے ہوئے بلاول بھٹو زرداری نے کہا کہ آپ نے اپنی اننگز کھیل لی ہے، آپ کو شکست ہوگئی ہے۔
انہوں نے مزید کہا کہ عمران خان نے اپنے ایک وزیر سے خود خط لکھوایا، خط کا معاملہ قومی سلامتی کا معاملہ نہیں ہے۔

وزیرِ اعظم نے محفوظ راستہ مانگ لیا: اپوزیشن​




ان کا یہ بھی کہنا تھا کہ قومی سلامتی اجلاس کا نہ کوئی دعوت نامہ ملا نہ اس اجلاس کی ضرورت ہے، یہ کرسی پر چپک کر ہر ایک پر حملے کر رہا ہے۔

وزیرِ اعظم نے محفوظ راستہ مانگ لیا: اپوزیشن​

موجودہ سیاسی صورتِ حال کے تناظر میں ایک اہم شخصیت نے وزیر ِاعظم عمران خان اور قومی اسمبلی میں اپوزیشن لیڈر شہباز شریف کو پیغام دیا ہے۔
اپوزیشن ذرائع نے اس بات کی تصدیق کرتے ہوئے بتایا ہے کہ اپوزیشن نے وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان کے لیے واحد فیس سیونگ ’استعفیٰ‘ تجویز کیا ہے۔
ذرائع کے مطابق وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان نے پیشکش کی ہے کہ اپوزیشن تحریکِ عدم اعتماد واپس لے لے تو میں اسمبلی تحلیل کر دوں گا۔
jang.com.pk

عمران خان کی پیشکش پر بلاول نے کیا کہا؟

پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی کے چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری نے وزیر اعظم عمران خان کو آفر دیتے ہوئے کہا ہےکہ آپ کےلیے باعزت راستہ یہ ہے کہ آپ مستعفی ہوجائیں
jang.com.pk jang.com.pk
 
Salza said:
hahahhaha geo tv....this channel is spreading lies at colossal level for the last few days...no other channel is reporting this bullshit
Click to expand...
Seen the interviews of Billawal and Shahbaz today will post them when located confirming the issue.

IceCold said:
Its common sense which i am asking you to demonstrate. Why would IK give any offer to the opposition at this stage? Is there any logic behind it?
Click to expand...
He has met the Establishment to find a safe exit for him, the numbers are not with him and the opponents are not willing to support this notion either.
 
With the foreign funded anti PM IK NCV exposed badly, it is not PM Imran Khan who is looking for a bailout, a way out, rather the desperate rats of PDM who are looking for a bail out.

This is a high moral victory for PM Imran Khan, and a morale boosting too for the nation.
The color of the money truly blinded them(and binded them) to be isolated, the sheen of it, as it is said.

It is a blessing in disguise for the people who care for the sovereignty, integrity of the nation, 220 million people matters not 14 plus crooked politicians. The battle lines are drawn...

Bravo6ix said:
Posted by a patwari definitely true
Click to expand...



Kanpeein tang rahi haeen PDM ki
 

