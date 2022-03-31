PM Imran Khan offers ‘deal’ to Opposition via ‘important’ person: sources Sources say PM Imran Khan has offered to dissolve the assembly if the joint opposition withdraws the no-confidence motion

As the Opposition’s number game gets stronger, Prime Minister Imran Khan has offered to dissolve the assembly if the no-confidence motion against him is withdrawn, Geo News reported Thursday, citing sources.According to the sources, an “important personality” has given a message of PM Imran Khan to the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.This was revealed during the meeting of the Opposition leaders today ahead of the crucial National Assembly session for the debate on the no-confidence motion.It was shared that the premier has asked for a “safe passage” amid a deepening political crisis.Sources further added that PM Imran Khan has said that if the Opposition doesn’t agree to his suggestion, he is ready to face any situation.The joint Opposition reviewed the suggestion and message of the “important person” during their meeting today.Sources, however, added that the majority of the Opposition leaders recommended not to trust PM Imran Khan and suggested asking the NA speaker for holding the voting on the motion at the earliest.“We have the numbers. We will get benefit if the process is completed on the motion as soon as possible.”