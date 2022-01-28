PM Imran Khan Niazi finally speaks about Kech attack

Reichsmarschall
Niazi isn't a slur. It's a tribe in Pakistan.can we stop using Niazi as a slur and stop acting like dumb patwaris?
you know how his critics use it and the context surrounding it- please stop itNiazi isn't a slur. It's a tribe in Pakistan.
You are thinking too much into it.you know how his critics use it and the context surrounding it- please stop it
Its Imran khan, or Imran khan Niazi
Just Niazi is used by opposition to make it some sort of a soft core slur
Niazi isn't a slur. It's a tribe in Pakistan.
Revenge from who ?? Do u want him to announce attack on iran ?Same old phrases that have been used ten times before too. No mention of revenge either
No issue Imran himself like his niazi casteBajwa kehna bhi thek ha zardari Bhutto buzdar bhi lekin niazi kehna ghalat ha
we have clans or tribes in Pak not casteNo issue Imran himself like his niazi caste