PM Imran Khan Niazi finally speaks about Kech attack

Sainthood 101 said:
you know how his critics use it and the context surrounding it- please stop it
Its Imran khan, or Imran khan Niazi
Just Niazi is used by opposition to make it some sort of a soft core slur
You are thinking too much into it.
Saying PM Niazi is no different than saying PM Modi or President Trump / Biden etc.
 
His statement adds insult to the injury.

The valiant sons of soil never backed off to offer their lives for the motherland and they deserve all of our praises however this was the time to tell our enemies how we are going to respond (If that's the plan) to this attack be it inside Pakistan or outside the geographical boundaries of Pakistan.
 
Are attacks in Balochistan seasonal?

For example, Maoists in India will carry out only one major attack in year (in March or April), after which they will lay low and launch only very small attacks, that too rarely.
 
