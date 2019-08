PMIK has Guts. Real one. He really knows how to play his cards well.First Nazi tweet and now Gujrat.Amazing effort. He is..really on Top Now !We can now understand that....Guess what.. Modi Did not even dare to mention "Pakistan" even once.. in his Long speech Today !NOT even ONCE.. !Wow...proof : https://www.businesstoday.in/curren...ashmir-article-370-pakistan/story/372807.html Interestingly, in the 2019 edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech, Pakistan found no mention -- a stark contrast to Prime Minister Imran Khan's Independence speech on Wednesday who spoke at length about India while criticising the country's move to abrogate provisions of Article 370."Our forces are India's pride. To further sharpen coordination between the forces, I want to announce a major decision from the Red Fort: India will have a Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)," PM Modi said in his I-Day speech.Post of CDS was first recommended after the 1999 Kargil War.