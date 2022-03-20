PM Imran Khan lauds India , India is a part of QUAD with US, yet they are importing Oil from Russia, this is India's foreign policy"

INDIAPOSITIVE
I thank IKN for saying it out, loud and clear that Indian foreign policy is an independent one.thank you IK
Qamar Cheema claims that PMIK watched his videos and copying his stance.
He is stating a fact.
Is Cheema also under the influence of Estrogen?
IK forgot that Pakistan has been there, done that. When the west needed Pakistan against Soviet Union, it was developing Nuclear weapons technology right under America's nose while it was looking the other way. India is simply in similar position. This isn't about independent foreign policy. It's just about American interests that control global financial order.