PM Imran Khan lauds India , India is a part of QUAD with US, yet they are importing Oil from Russia, this is India's foreign policy"

I could have said India actually have an independent foreign policy if only India's defense industry and oil/gas needs didn't rely so heavily on Russia. India's defence posture would cease to exist without Russia.
 
He doesn't exist In fools paradise. He exist in real world and experience real word events and learn from them. That's a good quality for a leader who have to look after 220+ million people and their interests.
 
thank you IK
I thank IKN for saying it loud and clear that Indian foreign policy is an independent one.
Would come very handy on PDF.

On a serious note, IK needs to take a fig leaf out of Modi’s book and learn something. He goes around criticising powerful countries and unions in his speeches. That does sound bombastic which is not good diplomatically. Recently he criticised European diplomats for asking Pakistan to criticise Russia over Ukraine offensive. That was uncalled for.
Messages can be conveyed behind closed doors and in a manner that can be beneficial for your country not in speeches. He did same thing w.r.t US too. Poor understanding of finer aspects of diplomacy.
 
IK forgot that Pakistan has been there, done that. When the west needed Pakistan against Soviet Union, it was developing Nuclear weapons technology right under America's nose while it was looking the other way. India is simply in similar position. This isn't about independent foreign policy. It's just about American interests that control global financial order.
 
Is Cheema also under the influence of Estrogen?
I know that he is on someone's payroll.

IK forgot that Pakistan has been there, done that. When the west needed Pakistan against Soviet Union, it was developing Nuclear weapons technology right under America's nose while it was looking the other way. India is simply in similar position. This isn't about independent foreign policy. It's just about American interests that control global financial order.
The difference is Pakistan was never a US lackey like Modi and India.
 

