PM Imran Khan lauds India , India is a part of QUAD with US, yet they are importing Oil from Russia, this is India's foreign policy"

I thank IKN for saying it loud and clear that Indian foreign policy is an independent one.Would come very handy on PDF.On a serious note, IK needs to take a fig leaf out of Modi’s book and learn something. He goes around criticising powerful countries and unions in his speeches. That does sound bombastic which is not good diplomatically. Recently he criticised European diplomats for asking Pakistan to criticise Russia over Ukraine offensive. That was uncalled for.Messages can be conveyed behind closed doors and in a manner that can be beneficial for your country not in speeches. He did same thing w.r.t US too. Poor understanding of finer aspects of diplomacy.