PM Imran Khan kick starts olive plantation project in Nowshera

March 15, 2021



An olive plantation campaign has been launched by the federal government in Nowshera.
Prime Minister Imran Khan kick started the campaign on Monday. He was accompanied by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Special Assistant on Climate Change Amin Aslam.

7,500 olive saplings are being planted at Nowshera's Amangarh plantation site.

The government plans on planting 50 million olive trees in the country. It is a part of the 10 billion Tree Tsunami programme.
Aslam had earlier said that the programme has been developed for areas that face water shortages and droughts.


Food security Pakistan's biggest challenge: PM Imran Khan

The premier said olive plantation can help tackle Pakistan's food security problem, which he termed as the country's "biggest challenge".

He also said planting olives can bring foreign exchange into Pakistan.

Speaking about the importance of olives, he said the impact of olive production will not help just KP, but all of Pakistan.
"There was a time Pakistan was exporting wheat," PM Khan said, adding that this year Pakistan had to import four million tonnes of wheat.

Similarly, he said, Pakistan also had to import sugar.

"We already import edible oils like ghee and palm oils. Our biggest challenge in the coming days is how we will provide our people with food and good nutrition," he said.

He then spoke about the challenge of foreign exchange reserves and emphasised on the difference in the country's import and export figures.

The premier then said that the 10 billion Tsunami project will protect our future generation. He urged the youth of Pakistan to contribute to the project for their own sake.

Pakistan spends a lot on import of edible oil that can be reduced with the production of olive oil locally by planting olive trees particularly on western bank of the Sindh River, he said.

The production of olive oil can also generate news jobs and flourish businesses in the country.


What is the olive plantation project?

KP MNA Kamran Bangash gave details about the olive plantation campaign on Twitter shortly after Prime Minister Imran Khan launched it.

He said that in a few years, the '#OliveTreeTsunami' will bring overhauling uplifts in multiple sectors of Pakistan.


He said the project will not only ward off the increased conversion of land into deserts, but a national resource of a healthy edible oil will emerge as well.
"Wild lives are also surely to be flourished back and the true biodiverse potential of Pakistan will be tapped into," the MNA wrote.


Olive is the national fruit of the barren KSA & Pakistan will soon become the biggest exporter of the fruit, he said.

Praising the premier, Bangash said PM Khan is giving Pakistan a new identity in the world for the best olive orchards.




Premier says olive plantation will help tackle Pakistan's food security challenge
And these are kind of the things that IK is genuinely trying to achieve

Now to any sensible intelligent Individual it would be easy to understand that the benefits of all these initiatives will take atleast 5-10 years to help Pakistan


The previous governments left our country in such a lurch that we need to fix multiple issues

So our awam needs to be smart and patient enough to understand we CANT go back to the crooks, we can't go back to PPP or Pmln

We have to suffer the consequences of our previous mistakes and as we have debt repayments, our plans for the future will take time


There is simply no way around this we must have patience
 
And these are kind of the things that IK is genuinely trying to achieve

Now to any sensible intelligent Individual it would be easy to understand that the benefits of all these initiatives will take atleast 5-10 years to help Pakistan


The previous governments left our country in such a lurch that we need to fix multiple issues

So our awam needs to be smart and patient enough to understand we CANT go back to the crooks, we can't go back to PPP or Pmln

We have to suffer the consequences of our previous mistakes and as we have debt repayments, our plans for the future will take time


There is simply no way around this we must have patience
Nah bhai mian saanp Could grow these plants in few months. This government is corrupt and incompetent....
 
Olive could be great for us. Not only it could be used in local consumption but we can export it. Also other fruits and vegetables needs to be exported, but to increase exports we need to improve our packing standards.
 
Another milestone achievement takes its true course of action.Few years & #OliveTreeTsunami will bring overhauling uplifts in multiple sectors of Pakistan. Economy,exports, environmental responsibility & local job markets,all will flourish with a simple yet potential maneuver.
 
THE OLIVE cultivation

THE OLIVE cultivation is reported 50,000 to 60,000 years back in Syria, Iraq, Palestines, etc. Its medicinal and nutritious benefits are also enumerated in Holy Scriptures. Oleo europaea belongs to the family Oleaceae. It is an evergreen tree growing to 50 ft. in height with a spread of about 30 ft. It can be maintained up to 20 ft. height with annual pruning. The beautiful, twisted branching form is also quite unique. It can long-lived by a life expectation of 500 years. The trees are also persistent, easily developing back even when cut to the ground.

Olive is a potential oilseed crop grown in arid and semi-arid regions of the world. It has been cultivated for centuries due to its medicinal and nutritive value. Millions of wild olive trees are present in Pakistan. The feasibility of olive cultivation is mainly restricted to dry, hilly areas of the country.

Many factors such as sapling availability, lack of good quality genetic material, low success rate of grafted olive trees and little awareness about economic importance contribute to reduced cultivation in the country. Sunflower, mustard, groundnut and maize are preferred for extraction of oil but are unable to meet the increasing edible oil demand. Consequently, a large amount of foreign exchange is spent on edible oil import each year.

The decrease in water availability for agricultural lands in past few decades has increased the susceptibility to environmental stresses particularly drought.

Olive cultivation can help to overcome these problems as it can also be grown on low fertility soils, in desert areas and requires little water to complete its growth and development. Moreover, it sustains the fragile natural resources and is a big source of oil rich in nutritional fats. The tropical climate of the country is most suitable for olive cultivation.

Many olive varieties have been identified by Barani Agricultural Research Institute for Pakistan. The cultivation of olive in arid and semi-arid regions such as Chakwal, Fateh jang, Zhob, Loralai, Killa Saifullah, Barkhan, North Waziristan, Bajaur Agency, Mohmand Agency, Kurram Agency, Hangu, Khyber Agency, South Waziristan, Malakand, Charsadda and Haripur would not only increase agricultural area but will also help to improve edible oil production in the country. Izhar Group of Companies has planted 30,000 plants in region near Kallar Kahar.

Pakistan has approximately 15% desert areas of its total area. Desert areas can be utilized by cultivating olive trees. India cultivated 260 ha of Rajasthans desert in 2008 which is successful fruiting. Thar and Cholistan desert has the same climatic conditions as Rajasthans desert of India. Olive cultivation can be a good source of income for people living in desert areas of Pakistan.

Furthermore, it would lead to the establishment of new olive nurseries, manufacturing of olive medicinal products, olive orchards, and oil extraction mills, pickle industries, daily paid labor, technical workers, fruit picking and marketing opportunities all over the Pakistan that would open new ways for generating income in these impoverished areas.

Olive cultivation will be magnificent source of olive oil export and source of foreign exchange earnings business. Last but not the least; it would help to save the foreign exchange of the country that may be used for other purposes.
 
