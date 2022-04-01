PM Imran Khan Interview

Establishment had given IK three options on PDM's behalf:



1. Resignation



2. Going ahead with vote of no confidence



3. Early elections



IK told them, forget resignation, I would never resign without a fight.



PM IK on accountability:



It's my big regret. There were strong & powerful people in the system, who helped them, their cases were delayed for years & deals were made. Entire system is rigged. Without heavy majority, I could not reform the system of accountability.



They will initiate cases against me, try to intimidate me as they have done in past, as with Jemima, and create hurdles for me. But I have no fear.



I will fight them as I have done in the past as unlike them I have not amassed wealth abroad & here at public's expense.



I wanted to extend the tenure of Former DG-ISI Gen. Faiz keeping the current situation of Afghanistan, etc in view



Military chief had other views citing the system in the Military, we both had own perspectives but NO differences