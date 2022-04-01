What's new

PM Imran Khan Interview

A

Acetic Acid

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 10, 2021
21
0
37
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Establishment had given IK three options on PDM's behalf:

1. Resignation

2. Going ahead with vote of no confidence

3. Early elections

IK told them, forget resignation, I would never resign without a fight.

PM IK on accountability:

It's my big regret. There were strong & powerful people in the system, who helped them, their cases were delayed for years & deals were made. Entire system is rigged. Without heavy majority, I could not reform the system of accountability.

They will initiate cases against me, try to intimidate me as they have done in past, as with Jemima, and create hurdles for me. But I have no fear.

I will fight them as I have done in the past as unlike them I have not amassed wealth abroad & here at public's expense.

I wanted to extend the tenure of Former DG-ISI Gen. Faiz keeping the current situation of Afghanistan, etc in view

Military chief had other views citing the system in the Military, we both had own perspectives but NO differences
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

crankthatskunk
Imran Khan's Trump Card
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
ghazi52
ghazi52
Areesh
Imran Khan Please Resign Enmasse from All the Assemblies
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
1K
yusufjee
yusufjee
Winchester
  • Locked
Why have the Generals decided to remove Imran Khan?
Replies
4
Views
419
The Eagle
The Eagle
ejaz007
Shahzad Akbar resigns as PM's adviser
Replies
14
Views
620
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
crankthatskunk
Shaheen Sehbai exclusive interview | Breaking News on no confidence motion | Aakhri Show
2
Replies
19
Views
311
-blitzkrieg-
-blitzkrieg-

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom