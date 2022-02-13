PM Imran Khan interview to CNN Farid Zakaria

Dil_Pakistan
FULL MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2019
- 443
- 4
- Country
-
- Location
-
PM IK was questioned and spoke on issues of Afghanistan, War on Terror/Drone policy, Kashmir, Pak India relations & the usual west propagated Xinxiang issue. IMO he spoke well as usual and i feel even more eloquently to these issues.
For Pak India relations watch video in link below (btw looks like they didn't aired this bit but kept it for web exclusively, obviously sort of trying to save face of their poodle country in the region):
https://edition.cnn.com/videos/tv/2022/02/13/exp-gps-0213-imran-khan-web-extra.cnn
Last edited: