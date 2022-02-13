PM Imran Khan interview to CNN Farid Zakaria

Xinxiang is integral part of China. Accepted by West after WW2. Now suddenly they care about some separatists among Uighur muslims and how China deal with them. America is pissed at China for ending unipolar world and unlike economically bankrupt and divided Soviet Union. China is economic super power with small issue in Xinxiang.



And meanwhile IoKashmir is disputed between 3 countries and its people were promised plebiscite as per UN resolution which India doens't want to implement. Because they hate muslims so much that they rather keep Kashmiris in open prison then allow issue to be settled in fair manner. And now Modi regime is going one step further, ethnic cleansing of Kashmiris from their land.