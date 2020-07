Imran Khan felicitates Turkish government, President Erdogan over landmark reopening of Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque

July 25, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan on late Friday hailed the reopening of Turkey's historic Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque after 86 years, following a Turkish court ruling.



"Felicitations to the Republic of Turkey, and H.E. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on this historic day after the first prayers in 86 years were held at Hagia Sophia [Grand] Mosque," Khan said on Twitter.