PM Imran Khan Gears Up For Football Revival In Pakistan

RangeMaster

RangeMaster

Dec 25, 2016
Karachi especially Lyari area, Gwadar and Gilgit Baltistan regions are extremely talented when it comes to football. Give them proper facilities, wait for 5-7 years and see them bashing Germany.
Picture From Balochistan
 
Tea addict

Tea addict

Apr 19, 2015
RangeMaster said:
Karachi especially Lyari area, Gwadar and Gilgit Baltistan regions are extremely talented when it comes to football. Give them proper facilities, wait for 5-7 years and see them bashing Germany.
Picture From Balochistan
No Asian country can bash Germany in next 5-7 years..it takes 20-30 years for any nation to build a sports infrastructure from the grass roots, recruit right people at right place and then build a team .
 
RangeMaster

RangeMaster

Dec 25, 2016
Tea addict said:
No Asian country can bash Germany in next 5-7 years..it takes 20-30 years for any nation to build a sports infrastructure from the grass roots, recruit right people at right place and then build a team .
Everything is possible. Hardwork and honesty needed. Germans are not from Mars. Timespan can be increased to 10 years. Donot undermine Asians.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
Tea addict said:
No Asian country can bash Germany in next 5-7 years..it takes 20-30 years for any nation to build a sports infrastructure from the grass roots, recruit right people at right place and then build a team .
South Korea did it last WC.

upload_2018-11-28_15-5-14.png


Having said that I agree entirely. Football is very competitive, the top level has the cutting edge of sports science involved. You can't make that jump in a few years. The Ivory Coast for example has been qualifiying for the WC for 30 years before they progressed beyond the group stage, and even that was with an exceptionally talented crop of players.
 
Tea addict

Tea addict

Apr 19, 2015
RangeMaster said:
Everything is possible. Hardwork and honesty needed. Germans are not from Mars. Timespan can be increased to 10 years. Donot undermine Asians.
Germans are not from Mars but they have a football culture at least a hundred year old with one of the best training institute for football, one of the best sport research facilities and most of their young ones play football ,can have a career even if they not make it to the national team..why you think many Asian countries where football is popular still suck at it? It's nothing to do with race of genetics, it's more to do with other factors which will take 20-30 years to resolve even of you start today. It's hard for a person from a non sporting background to understand what it all means but you should not expect anything in 5-6 or even 10 years.

313ghazi said:
South Korea did it last WC.

View attachment 522808

Having said that I agree entirely. Football is very competitive, the top level has the cutting edge of sports science involved. You can't make that jump in a few years. The Ivory Coast for example has been qualifiying for the WC for 30 years before they progressed beyond the group stage, and even that was with an exceptionally talented crop of players.
What means by " bashing" as he said is that South Korea can repeat the same result 9/10 times..can they? It's one thing to be optimistic ,but one must also realize what is not possible. Optimistic people like these are the first ones who say " why only 4 bronze medal for pakistan in 2018 Asian games, our people are best " and "why only 1/10 of medals for India as compared to China with the same population, we have best people ".
Sports is more than " we have these best people".
 
RangeMaster

RangeMaster

Dec 25, 2016
Tea addict said:
Germans are not from Mars but they have a football culture at least a hundred year old with one of the best training institute for football, one of the best sport research facilities and most of their young ones play football ,can have a career even if they not make it to the national team.
Same is with people from Gwadar, Gilgit and Karachi. They got history too.30-40 years if not 100. Same should be with India, Japan, China. Proper facilities and financing can get you anything. I am saying it again, donot undermine our people. They can do anything.
 
Tea addict

Tea addict

Apr 19, 2015
RangeMaster said:
Same is with people from Gwadar, Gilgit and Karachi. They got history too.30-40 years if not 100. Same should be with India, Japan, China. Proper facilities and financing can get you anything. I am saying it again, donot undermine our people. They can do anything.
I am saying not in 5-7 or even 10 years..I only said even if you start today, it will take 20-30 years.i am not undermining anyone but just saying you have unrealistic expectations for such a short period of time.
 
