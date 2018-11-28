PM Imran Khan Gears Up For Football Revival In Pakistan

RangeMaster said: Everything is possible. Hardwork and honesty needed. Germans are not from Mars. Timespan can be increased to 10 years. Donot undermine Asians. Click to expand...

Having said that I agree entirely. Football is very competitive, the top level has the cutting edge of sports science involved. You can't make that jump in a few years. The Ivory Coast for example has been qualifiying for the WC for 30 years before they progressed beyond the group stage, and even that was with an exceptionally talented crop of players. South Korea did it last WC.

Germans are not from Mars but they have a football culture at least a hundred year old with one of the best training institute for football, one of the best sport research facilities and most of their young ones play football ,can have a career even if they not make it to the national team..why you think many Asian countries where football is popular still suck at it? It's nothing to do with race of genetics, it's more to do with other factors which will take 20-30 years to resolve even of you start today. It's hard for a person from a non sporting background to understand what it all means but you should not expect anything in 5-6 or even 10 years.What means by " bashing" as he said is that South Korea can repeat the same result 9/10 times..can they? It's one thing to be optimistic ,but one must also realize what is not possible. Optimistic people like these are the first ones who say " why only 4 bronze medal for pakistan in 2018 Asian games, our people are best " and "why only 1/10 of medals for India as compared to China with the same population, we have best people ".Sports is more than " we have these best people".