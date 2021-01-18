What's new

PM Imran Khan forms inter-ministerial body over Broadsheet saga

Abdul Qadir On Jan 18, 2021 Last updated Jan 18, 2021


ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday formed a five-member inter-ministerial committee over the Broadsheet saga and directed his team to present the entire case before the masses, ARY NEWS reported.
The committee would include Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Babar Awan and Shehzad Akbar.


The meeting of the government functionaries headed by the prime minister was given an in-depth briefing on the Broadsheet issue by Adviser on Accountability Shehzad Akbar.
Imran Khan said that the matter should be put before the masses in detail and all facts in the case before the London court should be made public.

“The Broadsheet was investigating the 20-year-old assets,” he said adding that the accountability for the last 10 years is yet to be done.
Khan said that those who had transferred the looted money abroad from the country would not be spared.

The prime minister further lauded the ECP for taking up the foreign funding issue and said that the PTI was the first party that was established with the funds collected from the masses.

“We proudly say that our party is not funded by any mafia,” he said adding that if they would have funded the PTI then the incumbent government had to surrender before such elements.

Somebody should tell this handsome pepsi ka dakhan that he has already established more than 7 committees, task forces, and several bodies to probe corruption and investigations. So far, we haven't seen any constructive and meaningful action against any. sirf batain may ye kardonga woh kardonga. He along with Bajwa + Baoo Choor G manufactured platelets story to send that convicted criminal abroad and now dramay lagata phir raha hey. What he has done against Sugar mafia even the outcome is already there? who paid such a massive amount to broadsheet?

pehlay walay maar rahay thay bagair bata kar.. ye bata kar maar raha hey awam ki

I don't care about anything except this traitor has sent a CONVICTED abroad, Sometimes he says, there was alot of media pressure, sometimes he says, Haram Sharbi ka drum was really close to Mooth ka farishta. bas woh pechay he khara tha bed kay. Just imagine if this jhooota sent him because of media pressure then he could sustain and handle international pressure while dealing with our state's matters? how the hell he stands firm in the diplomatic arena? And, if we take his second justification "woh choor ghaenda marnay wala tha" there are a hundred thousand criminals currently in different jails tu sab ko chorday? Why special treatment of this criminal? He cried day/night for 22 years... NRO de pen di Alexa Siri, the law should treat everyone equally, examples of HAzraat Omar R.A, and all that.. sucha hypcrite leader. He is a traitor, a person involved in helping convicts to go beyond the jurisdiction of the state, and state law should be held accountable. Who the hell he is jo convicts ko jinhonay tax ka paisa chori kiya unko NRO deta phir raha hey ... * daydiya hey 92 kay Worldcup nay
 
Power hungry “Establishment” has a backdoor open to negotiate NRO with corrupt mafia. IK’s 5 years term will not be easy and he will continue to face challenges. Establishment is putting road blocks in his way. Establishment will never allow true accountability in Pakistan that’s why FBR is still not fixed. How many file tax return from the army?
 
Federal cabinet decides launching thorough probe into Broadsheet findings
Abdul Qadir On Jan 19, 2021


ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has decided to hold a thorough investigation into Broadsheet scandal in order to expose the elements involved in looting the national wealth, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Imran Khan has chaired the federal cabinet session today to review the political, economic and security situation of the country.

The matter related to probe into Broadsheet revelations has also come into discussion during the meeting. The convener of the cabinet committee, Senate Shibli Faraz, presented its initial recommendations to the premier regarding the Broadsheet scandal.


It is pertinent to mention here that a cabinet committee had been constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan under the convenorship of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting while the other members include Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari and Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry. The committee had been tasked to give recommendations regarding the actions on Broadsheet revelations.

UK-based asset recovery firm Broadsheet LLC had been hired in 2000 by General Pervez Musharraf’s government to help recover assets stashed by past Pakistani rulers abroad.
PM Imran Khan had also formed a five-member inter-ministerial committee over the Broadsheet saga and directed his team to present the entire case before the masses. The committee includes Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Babar Awan and Shehzad Akbar.


Sources told ARY News that a thorough investigation will be initiated to spot personalities involved in the scandal besides identifying the elements who had tried to create hurdles in the agreement and looted the national wealth.

Consultations are underway between PM Khan and cabinet members to finalise the terms of reference (ToRs) in light of the committee for launching the probe.

During the meeting, the federal cabinet also discussed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) protest outside the office of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The cabinet members have been briefed over the strategy to maintain law and order situation during the demonstration of the opposition alliance.
The federal cabinet was also briefed regarding the matters related to coronavirus pandemic and procurement of COVID-19 vaccines. A briefing was given over civil service reforms in the meeting.

The cabinet session is currently underway in Islamabad where the members are likely to approve the appointment of the chairman of the board of Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF). A review will be made for tax exemption in Euro and Sukuk bonds.

Moreover, the agenda also includes constitution of a new committee for the installation of gas and electricity metres in Islamabad; reviewing the appointment of assistants and advisers in light of the high court’s directives; approval of Karachi Dock Labor Board; appointment of the board of directors of National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC).

The federal cabinet will also approve the decisions taken by its sub-committee for energy in the previous session, as well as the conclusions of the sub-committees on institutional reforms and legislature.

Inquiry committee to probe Broadsheet scandal in 45 days: Shibli Faraz
Web Desk On Jan 19, 2021 Last updated Jan 19, 2021


ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz announced on Tuesday that the federal cabinet has formed an inquiry committee on the Broadsheet scandal which will complete its inquiry in 45 days, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Science Fawad Chaudhary and Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari here in Islamabad, Shibli Faraz said federal cabinet meeting has formed an inquiry committee in light of recommendations presented to PM Imran Khan regarding the Broadsheet scandal.

“Newly formed inquiry committee will find out main characters who illegally benefitted themselves,” said Shibli Faraz, adding the committee will submit its report in 45 days.

He further said that the committee will be comprised of a former judge of the High Court or Supreme Court, a senior officer from FIA, Attorney General Office and any officer nominated by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Cabinet has decided to hold a thorough investigation into the Broadsheet scandal in order to expose the elements involved in looting the national wealth, he added.
Shibli briefed media that the matter related to the probe into Broadsheet revelations has also come into discussion during the meeting.

The minister said that in light of the committee’s recommendations strict action will be taken against the culprits who looted the national exchequer.

Commenting on PDM’s protest in front of the Election Commission Office, Shibli Faraz expressed gratitude to the people of twin cities for rejecting the narrative of opposition.

Speaking on the occasion, Fawad Chaudhary said Broadsheet was registered in 1999 during the Pervez Musharraf era and was assigned to search illegal assets of Pakistanis in Asia, America and Europe.
The federal cabinet was also briefed regarding the matters related to coronavirus pandemic and procurement of COVID-19 vaccines. A briefing was given over civil service reforms in the meeting.
It is pertinent to mention here that UK-based asset recovery firm Broadsheet LLC had been hired in 2000 by General Pervez Musharraf’s government to help recover assets stashed by past Pakistani rulers abroad.

PM Imran Khan had also formed a five-member inter-ministerial committee over the Broadsheet saga and directed his team to present the entire case before the masses. The committee includes Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Babar Awan and Shehzad Akbar.

Cabinet okays formation of commission to investigate Broadsheet scandal
Abdul Qadir On Jan 26, 2021


ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet approved on Tuesday formation of an inquiry commission to investigate the Broadsheet scandal, reported ARY News.

The cabinet met today with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair in Islamabad.


Sources said the Broadsheet issue came under discussion during the meeting as the cabinet deliberated on formation of an inquiry commission instead of a committee to investigate the matter.

They said former Supreme Court judge, justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed will head the commission that will be mandated to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the Broadsheet scandal.
The commission will re-investigate cases involving bigwigs, which were closed out of expediency, the sources said, adding cases of important personalities such as Rao Sikandar Iqbal and Aftab Ahmed Sherpao will be re-opened.

Earlier, the federal cabinet had formed an inquiry committee in light of recommendations presented to PM Imran Khan regarding the Broadsheet scandal.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz tweeted that the premier nominated justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed as head of the inquiry committee.

UK-based asset recovery firm Broadsheet LLC had been hired in 2000 by General Pervez Musharraf’s government to help recover assets stashed by past Pakistani rulers abroad.

Broadsheet scandal: Federal govt prepares ToRs for inquiry commission
Web Desk On Jan 28, 2021
broadsheet scandal


ISLAMABAD: The federal government has prepared terms of reference (ToRs) for the commission to investigate into Broadsheet findings, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The terms of reference (ToR) for the inquiry commission will be presented before the federal cabinet for its approval. The summary of ToRs for the commission on Broadsheet scandal has been sent to the federal cabinet members through a circular.

It stated that the inquiry commission will also probe into those cases that had been shut due to political compromise alongside holding a thorough investigation into Broadsheet revelations.


Earlier on Tuesday, the federal cabinet had approved the formation of an inquiry commission to investigate the Broadsheet scandal after enhancing its powers as compared to the earlier formed inquiry commission.

The inquiry commission will be headed by Justice Retd Azmat Saeed Sheikh in order to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the scandal.

The commission will re-investigate cases involving bigwigs, which were closed out of expediency, the sources said, adding cases of important personalities such as Rao Sikandar Iqbal and Aftab Ahmed Sherpao will be re-opened.

It is pertinent to mention here that UK-based asset recovery firm Broadsheet LLC had been hired in 2000 by General Pervez Musharraf’s government to help recover assets stashed by past Pakistani rulers abroad.
Broadsheet CEO Kaveh Mousavi in an interview had said that he was offered a $25 million bribe to drop an asset probe against the Sharif family.

