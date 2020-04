“Life is what happens to us while we are making other plans” – Allen SaundersI doubt there has ever been a time in our lives, when we saw this ironic truth manifest itself in a more realistically severe manner. Empty roads, lifeless markets and malls, aimless mornings, gloomy evenings and the fast growing fear of losing our loved ones to never-known-before “coronavirus” has engulfed some and depressed all. Every nook of the world looks equally helpless, regardless of how developed a country is.As we speak, there are 1,314,521 active cases of coronavirus across the world. 114,393 patients lost their battle against the unforgiving outbreak, whereas 428,756 patients have successfully recovered.Pakistan, being a developing country, battling multi-dimensional economic crunch, feared as to what might happen, if the virus bared its fangs, like it did in rest of the world. But as they say, “Destiny often meets you on the road that you take to avoid it”.Pakistan decided not to call in Pakistani students stuck in Wuhan, China, to avoid the virus outbreak, but the Pakistani pilgrims brought it home, on their way back from Iran. Things went bad to worse to good to really good, within a month’s time and this circumstantial roller coaster brought out the best in Pakistani Premier, Imran Khan.Like, many other countries, it united the entire Pakistani nation, under his leadership. From Doctors to Paramedical staff to Police to Armed Forces to every institution of the Government joined hands, looked the ruthless coronavirus outbreak in the eye and got the divine force move the winds their way.Though, initially the pandemic was not taken as seriously as it should have been and we all dreaded replicating Italy’s miscalculated carelessness in this regard. Therefore, the Government of Pakistan carefully played, pulling off the “partial lockdown” and developing a viable mechanism to keep the economic wheel on the roll.