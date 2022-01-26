FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sep 26, 2018
Mubashar Luqman has been one of the STAUNCH supporters of Imran Khan and his party. During the past decade or so he has been at the forefront of criticising the opposition, mainly PMLN and the Shareefs. His deep acquaintance and love for IK and PTI have always been visible.
Among others recently he has also been having second thoughts on the TABDELEE. Below is a must-watch video that was aired yesterday...
PM Imran Khan didn't do his homework before taking charge of the govt - Mubashir Luqman
www.unewstv.com