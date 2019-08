This is our assumption based on media reports and Ali Geelanis tweet.

1 million forces against 12 million people is a joke. If that happins, all we have to do Block two Indian entries to Kashmir, immidiate to Pakistan, one from punjab, other from Himachal. After that, every Indian soldier on the soil of Kashmir will be roasted. Third entry from himachal is of less use.

But these things Indians also know.

I think all this is drama and a big diversion.

There is something is being cooked with respect to Afghanistan. It is very well know fact that US contractors, ISIS guys who were trained in Syria for taking down military installations, and TTP guys have very strong but inactive presence in Pakistan. I think these guys are waiting for some signal.

Recent attacks on Pakistani forces, in my opinion, were just functionality testing by these guys. I will urge Pakistani forces to hunt down every guy who went to Syria and every US contractor in Pakistan.

Click to expand...