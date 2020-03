I am not being a Yank apologist, I am pointing out a serious development in Iraq which have further escalated tensions between US and Iran. Killing American soldiers will not solve Iranian problems with USA - only worsen the crisis for Iran at large.Numerous Iranians are fed up with priorities of Iranian regime. FYI: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2019–20_Iranian_protests Please tell me how Iranian militia politics is helpful to its situation in the Middle East and elsewhere? They even recruited Pakistani national to serve their nefarious ends in Syria. FYI: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Liwa_Zainebiyoun I am Alice Wells? You must be Ayatollah Khamenei.Stop making excuses for Iran.Yes, fight against COVID-19 takes priority over everything else, but Iran has to show flexibility in its international dealings in the process. Imran Khan is too naive in assessing global dynamics as of late.